Who is Fred Taylor's wife, Andrea? All you need to know about ex-Jaguars star's family

Former running back Fred Taylor had an impressive NFL career that spanned from 1998 to 2010.

Taylor was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He spent most of his career with the Jaguars, becoming one of their most successful and beloved players.

Over the years, Taylor has captivated the hearts of fans with his remarkable journey. As his fans crave to delve into his personal life, they are particularly curious about his wife, Andrea. Let us explore and learn more about the woman who shares a life with the former running back.

Andrea is an accomplished Yoga instructor. With a Master's degree in Complementary and Alternative Medicine, she brings her expertise and passion for holistic wellness to her practice.

How Fred Taylor crossed paths with Andrea and found love?

In 1999, during a trip to Cancún, Mexico, Fred Taylor's life took an unexpected turn when he discovered the woman he would eventually marry.

While capturing the picturesque scenery with his camcorder, Taylor noticed Andrea, but he hesitated to approach her at the time.

Back in Jacksonville, on reviewing the footage, Taylor realized that Andrea was accompanied by a former girlfriend of Derrick Brooks, a linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Determined to meet Andrea, Taylor reached out to Brooks and asked for his assistance in connecting them. After three years, Taylor proposed to Andrea, and in 2002, they exchanged vows, beginning their journey as a married couple.

How many kids does the couple share?

Fred and Andrea Taylor find immense joy in raising their three children - Inari, Austin and Braylon - together.

However, Fred also has a daughter named Nataajah and a son named Kelvin from his previous relationships. The Taylors prioritize safeguarding their children from unwanted media attention, striving to provide them a normal upbringing.

Their commitment to maintaining a private family life allows their children to flourish and grow in a nurturing environment away from the public eye.

The dynamic partnership of Fred and Andrea Taylor

When Fred Taylor embarked on the venture of opening a restaurant in Jacksonville, Andrea stood by his side, offering invaluable assistance every step of the way.

From suggesting the name, "Fred Taylor's All-Pro Grill," to collaborating on menu design, she actively contributed to the restaurant's creation. Moreover, she played a key role in selecting furniture and decorations, ensuring a welcoming ambience.

Andrea's involvement extends beyond the restaurant realm; she has been an exceptional partner in Taylor's philanthropic endeavors, actively participating in his foundation, which grants scholarships to underprivileged children. She has proven instrumental in organizing events and fundraisers for the same.

Andrea Taylor's unwavering support, creativity and commitment to philanthropy have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in Taylor's life, making her an integral part of his post-NFL journey.

