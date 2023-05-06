Who is Freddie Stevenson? Former NFL star's journey from homelessness to league captured in 'Trials to Triumph'

Freddie Stevenson is one of the many players who went through hard times in their journey to the NFL. The former Chicago Bears fullback's meteoric rise has been covered in a new documentary titled "Trials to Triumph".
Born in Bartow, Florida, on April 12th, 1995, the fullback started playing football at a young age. Coming from a humble background, he always dreamt of becoming a professional football player; a dream he eventually achieved.
Freddie Stevenson Football Career
Stevenson's football journey started during his high school days. He attended Bartow High School, which was the only high school in his hometown. He played on the school's team, known as the Yellow Jackets, as a linebacker.
The Bartow native committed to playing college football with the Florida State Seminoles. His freshman year saw him continue as a linebacker, playing four games for the college program. However, he was named the team's backup fullback.
Becoming a starter in his sophomore year, Stevenson started playing full-time as a fullback. His junior and senior seasons with the program would also see him continue in the position. He was crucial to the Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's record-setting season in 2015 with the Seminoles.
Stevenson went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. However, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears before being waived later on. The fullback went on to sign for the Orlando Apollos, a defunct team that played Alliance of American Football, in 2019. Stevenson's professional football career was brief, but it was a fulfilling one for the fullback.
Review of the Trials to Triumph Documentary
Directed by Dan Ratner, Greg Romano, and Miss Garcia, the documentary is based on Stevenson's best memoir "Trials to Triumph". It narrates the life of Freddie Stevenson, highlighting his remarkable football journey from high school through to college.
It covered the setbacks encountered by the fullback as well as his subsequent transformation, which enabled him to rebuild his career. Stevenson's incredible and captivating life journey was adequately captured, showcasing the whirlwind experience that molded him.
The movie makes it clear that it is the challenging moments that shape us and help us develop resilience during our most vulnerable times. It offers a lot of inspiration and encouragement to keep pushing even through the hardest times.
In addition to Freddie Stevenson's story, "Trials to Triumph" showcases other inspiring tales of individuals who have faced struggles but overcame them. Maurice Benard, a three-time Emmy award-winning actor known for his role in "General Hospital," Delvin Breaux, a football cornerback, and Tony Gaskins, a motivational speaker and life coach, are all featured.
