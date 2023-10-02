Who are the Giants-Seahawks announcers on ABC? All about NFL Week 4 game's coverage team

The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks will face off on Monday Night Football in Week 4. Announcing duties in this game will be handled by play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

The Giants and Seahawks come into the game with different records. The Giants enter the game with a 1-2 record, while the Seahawks are 2-1 to start the season.

The New York Giants are fresh off a painful defeat in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Giants lost 30-12 on the road in a fixture that was never close. The 49ers' offense had their way against Brian Daboll's defense, and there was nothing that Daniel Jones could do from the pocket to outscore Brock Purdy.

The Giants' loss was likely down to their inability to move the ball. The Giants finished the game with only 150 total yards and were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the 49ers gained 441.

On the other hand, Seattle comes into the contest off a 37-27 win against the Carolina Panthers. This win took them to 2-1 to start the season, and Geno Smith aims to guide the team to back-to-back postseason appearances.

Seattle should still be riding high after a big win, while New York will be looking to get back into the win column. The likes of Kenneth Walker III and DK Metcalf should be well-equipped to do their thing on Monday Night.

The New York Giants game versus Seattle will see two teams that made the 2022 postseason play each other. The Pete Carroll-coached Seahawks will face the Brian Daboll-coached Giants in a battle of NFC underdogs on Monday Night Football. At the moment, the Seahawks are a 1.5-point favorite over the Giants.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Live Stream: FuboTV

TV: ABC

When: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to live stream Giants vs. Seahawks?

The fixture will be available to American viewers on television on ABC. FuboTV, which gives a seven-day free trial to fresh members, will also stream the game live for fans to watch.

Furthermore, the game can be watched on DAZN for viewers not living in the United States and China. That gives NFL fans the chance never to miss a minute of premium action.