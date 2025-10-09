  • home icon
  Who are the Giants vs. Eagles announcers for Thursday Night Football? Coverage team for the Week 6 TNF game explored

Who are the Giants vs. Eagles announcers for Thursday Night Football? Coverage team for the Week 6 TNF game explored

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 09, 2025 13:48 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Who are the Giants vs. Eagles announcers for Thursday Night Football? - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Eagles will lock horns with the New York Giants in the NFL Week 6 slate's first game on Thursday at MetLife Stadium.

The two teams are coming off losses in Week 5. The Eagles lost 21-17 to the Denver Broncos at home on Sunday, while the Giants faced the erstwhile winless New Orleans Saints and lost 26-14.

The Birds had not lost a game this season until the Week 5 outing. The Giants, on the other hand, have struggled in the early stages of the season, having won only once, against the LA Chargers in Week 4.

also-read-trending Trending

The Eagles, while enjoying a good start, are not without their own share of challenges this year. Some of their noticeable flaws are their defensive system, which doesn't appear to be as effective as it was in 2024, and some offensive deficiencies, especially in the passing game.

Ahead of the Thursday night game, which is expected to be a blockbuster, let's find out here the details on where to watch the game and the announcers on call duties.

Who are the Giants vs. Eagles game announcers on Thursday night?

NFL Thursday night football games have been exclusively televised on Amazon since 2022. As a result, no national TV channel will broadcast the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game. Instead, fans can watch the contest live on Amazon Prime Video from 8:15 p.m. ET. The play-by-play commentator will be Al Michaels, and Kirk Herbstreit will serve as the color analyst.

Michaels has been a full-time play-by-play announcer for Thursday Night Football games since 2022, when Amazon acquired the exclusive broadcasting rights. Since then, he has provided coverage of every Thursday night game on Prime Video with Herbstreit.

Tonight's NFC East matchup's sideline reporter will be Kaylee Hartung. She will be responsible for interviewing Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and Giants coach Brian Daboll. She will also inform fans of any potential injuries that might occur during Thursday night's contest.

How to stream the Giants vs. Eagles game on Amazon Prime?

The Philadelphia Eagles' Thursday night game against the New York Giants requires an Amazon Prime subscription to watch.

As an Amazon Prime subscriber, you gain automatic access to video on demand, including Prime Video and Amazon Music, among others. A week of Amazon Prime access is currently available to new subscribers for just $1.99. However, the subscription costs $14.99 per month after the trial period. Discounts are also available to students and those who qualify for government assistance.

Week 5 TNF Game Info:

Date and Time: Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Edited by R. Elahi
