Who are Henry To'oTo'o parents? Alabama LB's ethnicity and cultural roots explained

Henry To'oTo'o will expect his name to be called on the third and final day of the 2023 NFL draft. The Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker was in some corners tipped to be a late pick on day two, however, that wasn't to be.

To'oTo'o has exhibited a brilliant level of athleticism and versatility from a young age. The Sacramento-born player was deployed as a linebacker as well as a running back in high school and was highly recruited as a senior.

With his striking last name, one question that often comes to mind is the origin of the linebacker. It's easy to conclude that his parents were immigrants, taking a look at his name and his Polynesian look. But who are his parents and where are they from?

Who are Henry To'oTo'o parents Lese and Rima To'oTo'o?

Henry To'oTo'o was born to the family of Lese and Rima To'oTo'o on January 5, 2001. The couple is of Samoan and Tongan descent and settled in Sacramento, California. The two built a family of eight and also took care of some of their nephews and nieces.

Lese and Rima To'oTo'o belong to the Christian faith and they brought all of their kids up with biblical teaching. Family and faith is a hallmark of Polynesian culture and the To'oTo'os held on to this fervently. Lese and Rima built a strong relationship between their children and their larger family.

Per reports, the environment in Sacramento, however, wasn't favorable to the family. They were victims of a number of gang violence, which eventually led to them relocating to Utah. Lese and Rima are both football lovers. Henry noted that his father saw football as a pathway for his kids to get educated and guided them to the best way to take every chance.

Henry To'oTo'o NFL Draft 2023 projection

Without a doubt, Henry To'oTo'o has a huge chance of having his name called at some point when the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft begins. The linebacker has had a somewhat brilliant college career that should guarantee him that.

To'oTo'o was a true freshman with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2019. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team, finishing second on the team with 72 tackles. He went on to lead the Volunteers in tackles in his sophomore season with 76, before transferring to Alabama.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker even had a much better college career at Alabama. His junior season with the Crimson Tide saw him record 111 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and 7.5 tackle-for-loss. He also did well in his senior year with the Bama, recording 94 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 8.0 tackle-for-loss.

To’oTo’o embodies a blend of traditional and modern linebacker archetypes in the NFL. He has the size and strength to play in the box and stuff the run, which is a hallmark of the traditional LB mold. He also possesses the athleticism and agility to cover running backs and tight ends in the passing game. He will definitely be a great addition to whichever team that drafts him.

