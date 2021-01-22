Who is the highest paid Quarterback in NFL history? That title currently belongs to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes currently is being paid $45 million annually over the next 10 years, an extension that he signed last offseason after winning the Super Bowl.

The list rounds out with Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who signed his $39 million/year extension after Mahomes', Russell Wilson, who's currently being payed $35 million/year, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, who at the end of his career is still banking $34 million a year, and tie between Rams QB Jared Goff and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at $33.5 million a year.

Patrick Mahomes, in the 2020 offseason, signed a 10-year/$503 million deal. He showed his commitment to Kansas City by signing away roughly half his career to the Chiefs. In 2020-21, Mahomes had a 14-1 record before he was sat in Week 17. He has since lead the Chiefs to the AFC Conference Championship for the third year in a row.

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes cleared certain steps Monday, “some big steps”, but he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol with what is considered a concussion and it’s too early to say that he definitely will play in Sunday’s conference championship vs. the Bills, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

Deshaun Watson, who signed his contract shortly after Mahomes', picked up a 4-year/$156 million with the Houston Texans. His contract included a no-trade clause, which in the 2021 offseason has so far been a hot topic. Watson has reportedly played his last snap for the Texans and is seeking a trade to another team.

Russell Wilson is halfway through his 4-year/$140 million deal which he signed in 2019. Wilson's contract was of some debate due to the Seahawks cap issue but has proven to be effective in leading to the Seahawks to the playoffs every year since 2019.

Ben Roethlisberger is halfway through the 2-year/$68 million contract he signed last year. His contract is almost entirely guaranteed and will likely be his last as retirement rumors continue to circulate.

Aaron Rodgers signed a 4-year/$134 million a year ago with a potential out after next season if he chooses. The Packers selected former Utah State QB Jordan Love to be their future star QB once the Rodgers era ends, which they may want sooner rather than later.

Finally, Jared Goff's contract is starting this year as his rookie contract ended this season. His 4-year/$134 million has a potential out in 2023, but many rumors are circulating that Goff could be on the move before that.