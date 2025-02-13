Who holds the NFL Combine bench press record? Top 10 list ahead of 2025 event

The bench press is an event in which NFL draft prospects bench 225 pounds. Linemen typically dominate this event as it focuses on upper-body strength and endurance.

Hence, it's rare to see wide receivers, defensive backs, quarterbacks and running backs partake in the bench press at the NFL Combine. With that in mind, let's examine the NFL Combine bench press record holder and the top 10 list in the event.

Who holds the NFL Combine bench press record?

According to ESPN, Oregon State Beavers defensive tackle Stephen Paea holds the NFL Combine bench press record. Paea completed an incredible 49 reps at the 2011 NFL Combine, which is even more impressive considering that no other player has benched over 45 reps in the event.

Paea spent his childhood playing rugby in his home country of New Zealand. However, he began participating in American football after moving to the USA at 16.

Paea eventually joined the Oregon State Beavers, where he was an instant starter at defensive tackle. His strength and tackling ability were clear throughout his time with the Beavers.

Following an invite to the 2011 NFL Combine, Paea set the official bench press record by benching 49 reps at the showpiece event. In the progress, he broke the record jointly held by Mike Kudla and Mitch Petrus.

The Chicago Bears drafted Paea in the second round of the 2011 draft. He played four full seasons before he joined the Washington Redskins. Paea also appeared for the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys before calling it a career after the 2017 season. He made 83 appearances in the league, with over half being starts.

Top 10 NFL Combine bench press records of all time

1. Stephen Paea, Defensive Tackle - 49 reps

2. Mike Kudla, Defensive Lineman - 45 reps

2. Mitch Petrus, Offensive Lineman - 45 reps

4. Jeff Owens, Defensive Tackle - 44 reps

4. Dontari Poe, Defensive Tackle - 44 reps

4. Netane Muti, Guard - 44 reps

7. Tank Tyler, Defensive Lineman - 42 reps

7. Russell Bodine, Center - 42 reps

7. Harrison Phillips, Defensive Tackle - 42 reps

10. David Molk, Center - 41 reps

10. Vita Vea, Defensive Tackle - 41 reps

