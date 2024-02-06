Who is hosting NFL Honors 2024? All you need to know about this year's awards function

The Associated Press awards are set to be presented this week. Primetime Emmy-Award winning actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Keegan-Michael Key will host the NFL Honors presentation.

This year marks the 13th annual NFL Honors. An awards program honoring the league's finest players, performances, and coaches of the season. It will air on Thursday, February 8, from Resorts World in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 52-year-old Keegan-Michael, who previously hosted the show in 2017 and 2022, will host once more this year.

Keegan-Michael Key is renowned for his incredibly broad range of abilities and expertise in both comedy and drama. He redefines what it means to be multi-talented in the realms of theater, television and film.

The most significant and well-known individuals in the league will be gathered for the event. Awards such as MVP, Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year, will be presented. Also to be revealed is the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which is considered the most prestigious honor in the league. The show is a part of the celebrations in Las Vegas that precede the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

The occasion promises to be an evening of emotion, joy, and glee. The program serves as a summary of all that happened in the NFL throughout the 2023 regular season, in addition to the prizes up for grabs.

The NFL Honors have been presented by a variety of celebrities since its introduction in 2012. Examples include Rob Riggie, Steve Harvey, Kelly Clarkson, Conan O'Brien, Seth Meyers actor Alec Baldwin.

Clarkson hosted the NFL Honors a year ago. She represented her favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys, by dressing in a gown that was modeled after their jersey.

When will the 2024 NFL awards be announced?

The awards ceremony is set to take place live at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The top coaches and players from the 2023 NFL regular season will be revealed at the event. The event starts at 9 p.m. Eastern Time and will broadcast to a national television audience.

Where can the 2024 NFL Honors be watched?

CBS and NFL Network will both broadcast live coverage of the 2024 NFL Honors. Streamers can also watch the event on NFL+ and Paramount+ on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

A group of approximately fifty sports journalists gathered to submit their final votes for awards such as MVP, Coach of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year. Soon, we will know who they chose for each of the prestigious awards.

