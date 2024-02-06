How many non-QBs have won NFL MVP? Delving into list of winners over the years

Although the winner of the NFL MVP award in 2023 is still unknown, there is a strong chance a quarterback who takes home the hardware. This is even more likely to occur given that there is just one non-quarterback on the shortlist for the award. That being San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

It's common knowledge that quarterbacks are the cornerstones of their teams. This belief that is further supported by the fact that quarterbacks are frequently awarded MVP honors. It should come as no surprise that quarterbacks have won 68.5% of the NFL MVP awards in history.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nonetheless, there have been cases in the NFL where performers from other positions have emerged victorious to win MVP. Highlighting the diverse aspect of this team sport.

Just 18 non-quarterbacks have earned the Most Valuable Player award in 65 years, with running back Jim Brown taking home the prize three times. Since 1990, there have only been nine MVP awards presented to players who are not quarterbacks. Defensive tackle Alan Page in 1971 and linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986 are the only two defensive players to have earned the honor in history. The most unexpected one is arguably kicker Mark Moseley also won the MVP back in 1982.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly enough, there has never been an MVP winner from the wide receiver position. Many excellent wideouts have had fantastic seasons, but none have been able to take home the trophy.

The NFL is a signal-caller-dependent league, with quarterbacks typically being the most important player on their team. It makes some sense that quarterbacks have won the MVP award ten times in a row. When things go well, those players take the majority of the credit. When things go wrong, they also shoulder most of the responsibility.

When was the last time a non-QB won the NFL MVP?

The NFL season's most outstanding performer is typically given the MVP honor. The award took an exciting twist when running back Adrian Peterson won following a standout campaign in 2012. With 2,097 yards gained through rushes, the standout running back was only eight yards shy of surpassing Eric Dickerson's single-season record. Peterson also recorded 13 touchdowns during that season.

Expand Tweet

The Minnesota Vikings' 2012 postseason run was made possible in large part by Peterson's play. The fact that he nearly broke a long-standing record while leading his team to success played a big role in his MVP case that season.