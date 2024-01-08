Who is Ian Cunningham? Meet Commanders' newest target for vacant GM post

The Washington Commanders have wasted no time in trying to get their coaching interviews underway with Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham on the organization's list.

Head coach Ron Rivera, was as expected, relieved of his duties as the new ownership group led by Josh Harris has begun the changes that many expected to happen.

Current general manager Martin Mayhew at the time of writing is still in his position, but that could very well change as Washington interviews Cunningham. With Ian Cunningham's work with Chicago drawing plaudits, many think that it is only a matter of time before he lands his first general manager position, and that time might be this offseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington won't be the only team interested in his services and any team who harbors an intention to snare him away from the Bears will likely have to move rather swiftly.

Who is Commanders GM candidate Ian Cunningham?

Cunningham began his football story started working for the Baltimore Ravens, where he scouted for nine seasons per hogshaven.com. He then joined the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cunningham spent five years with Howie Roseman and the Eagles and after being the director of college scouting in 2017-18, he was then promoted to assistant director of player personnel in 2019-20.

Due to his talents, Cunningham was again promoted as he worked his way up the ladder and was named Director of Player Personnel in 2021 for the Eagles. Having worked wonders with the Eagles, Ian Cunningham then made the switch to Chicago where he became general manager Ryan Poles' number two and they began working together.

Expand Tweet

What they built in Chicago was impressive as the pair were tasked with rebuilding the roster and for the most part, have done a great job. As such, Cunningham's name was mentioned last offseason as a potential candidate for several general manager openings, most notably the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans per sports.yahoo.com.

Now, with another year of fine work on his resume, it seems likely that Cunningham will be a hot commodity this offseason as several teams chase him.

Commanders a good fit for Cunningham?

If Cunningham was successful and was named the new Washington general manager, his first order of business would be to help decide what the organization would do with its No. 2 draft pick.

With so many talented quarterbacks in this year's draft, knowing whether or not Sam Howell is "the guy" is going to take Cunningham some time. Given how he helped shape the Bears by adding DJ Moore and then Montez Sweat, Ian Cunningham could make a splash with the Commanders.

There are still plenty of pieces to play with on the roster and given how well Cunningham helped shape the Eagles and Bears' rosters, moving to the nation's capital could be just the move that could help turn around the franchise.

Being such a highly touted potential general manager, Ian Cunningham will have no shortage of suitors this offseason as it looks like his time in Chicago, while short and fruitful, is coming to an end with Washington hoping he chooses them as his next destination.