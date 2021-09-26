Who is Inés Gómez Mont? TV host who proposed Tom Brady accused of $146m fraud

Inés Gómez Mont became well-known amongst NFL fans when she proposed to Tom Brady before the Super Bowl XLII.

Mont is now back in the news because she is currently embroiled in a case of alleged fraud amounting to $146 million.

Inés Gómez Mont: Beyond the woman who proposed to Tom Brady

American NFL fans know Inés Gómez Mont just as the woman who proposed to Tom Brady. But she had been a popular figure in Mexico for years before the incident for hosting multiple talk shows and her job as a sports sideline reporter.

She came to prominence back in 1997 as an actress in the telefilm Tric Trac. Gradually, she transitioned into TV presenting and by 2002, she was a news producer with TV Azteca. In and around 2004 and 2005, she moved into the sports reporting segment of the same channel.

After proposing to Tom Brady, she married Javier Diaz the same year and has four children with him. They divorced in 2013. Since 2015, she has been married to Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, and she has two more children with him and a stepson.

Right now, she is in hot water as she and her current husband, who is a lawyer, have been accused of embezzling and laundering up to 3 billion pesos ($146 million) from the Ministry of Interior in Mexico in 2016 and 2017.

The issue is not just that the warrant has been issued against the couple, but that they do not seem to be in the country to face the charges. Hence, the Mexican police have requested Interpol to get involved and issue a red notice, something akin to a global warrant.

Inés Gómez Mont has said that she disagrees with the warrant and has not seen the proof that led to the warrant. She has promised to face the legal process and exercise her rights.

If she does so, she will hope that her case here goes much better than when she proposed to Tom Brady and the judge does not turn her appeals down so curtly. After all, if they are convicted, Inés Gómez Mont and her husband could face a 20 to 60-year prison sentence.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar