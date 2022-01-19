Who is the fastest player in the NFL?

The NFL has many speedsters in its ranks, ranging from quarterbacks and running backs to wide receivers. There has been a debate spanning over decades on who is the fastest player in the league, and there is no true way of answering that question.

Best 40-yard speed in the NFL

The NFL Combine helps give us a baseline of players' speed as they enter the NFL. Some players are at their fastest speed out of college while others tend to gain speed as they mature in the pros.

The all-time 40-yard dash record is held by wide receiver John Ross since 2017, who is now with the New York Giants. His 4.22 beat running back Chris Johnson's long-standing record of 4.24 from 2008. However, it's hard to call Ross the fastest in the league today as he didn't post the top speed as a ball carrier in 2021.

Top Speed by ball carrier in NFL from 2021 regular season

New England Patriots v Indianapolis Colts

NFL Next-Gen Stats has been a game-changer for the league because of how it tracks analytics. NGS has been tracking the speeds of players from the point of contact with the ball since 2016. While the Combine tracks players from all positions, NGS only tracks offensive players. Thanks to this, there seems to be a frontrunner for fastest player in the league with three top speeds in the top-ten from 2021.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had the top speed at 22.13 mph from a 67-yard touchdown run in Week 15. Taylor also has the fourth-fastest mark at 22.05 on a 78-yard run in Week 9 and the fifth-fastest at 21.83 mph on a simple one-yard run. The fact that Taylor was able to reach 21 mph on a short run is a feat in itself.

Top speed recorded since 2016

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers

While Jonathan Taylor had the top speed mark in 2021, his 22.13 mark doesn't rank in the top-ten since 2016. Last season, San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert led the league with 23.09 mph on an 80-yard run.

Since NGS began keeping their records, a certain Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has the top speed, and it's someone many believe to be the fastest in the league: Tyreek Hill. Hill reached 23.24 mph in Week 2 back in 2016 on a 27-yard kickoff return. He also has the third-fastest speed at 22.77 from 2016.

Verdict on fastest player currently in NFL

Matt Meyer @MrMizeGuy @CCrewNFT @cheetah I mean, it’s only right that the fastest player in the NFL joins the mission to preserve the population of the fastest animal in the world, right? @CCrewNFT @cheetah I mean, it’s only right that the fastest player in the NFL joins the mission to preserve the population of the fastest animal in the world, right? https://t.co/VI3QJyMWDM

Also Read Article Continues below

John Ross has the fastest 40-yard dash time, Jonathan Taylor was the fastest in 2021, and Tyreek Hill has the top speed since 2016. You can argue that any of these players is the fastest throughout the league, but Tyreek Hill makes the most sense. He is still currently in the league, despite not having the top speed in 2021. He does, however, have the top speed since NGS started tracking, and that is a solid case for the self-proclaimed "Cheetah".

Edited by Piyush Bisht