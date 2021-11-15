Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight? Rams vs. 49ers - TV Channel, Time & Schedule

The Los Angeles Rams get set to do battle against the San Francisco 49ers on Week 10 of Monday Night Football tonight. This week has been anything but normal for the Rams.

Just days ago, the Rams signed free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the timing could not have been better. Just one day after he was signed, starting wide receiver Robert Woods tore his ACL during practice and has now been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

This presents an opportunity for Beckham to get even more targets than originally expected for this season and perhaps tonight against the San Francisco 49ers. NFL insider Adam Schefter had previously tweeted that Beckham would indeed see action in his first game as a Ram.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Not that it was much of a question, but WR Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams' debut vs. the 49ers on Monday Night Football, per sources.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are trying to right the ship at 3-5. There has been speculation over whether or not rookie quarterback Trey Lance will soon be giving the keys to the franchise.

Incumbent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been rather pedestrian this season and while he hasn't been horrible, he has left the door open for the quarterback controversy to ensue.

Tonight, the 49ers hope to get a win and get back on track in the vaunted NFC.

Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight?

Matchup - San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Location - Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

For the game tonight, the weather is expected to be near 60 degrees at kickoff time, which is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST. Winds are expected to be no more than five mph, so it is not anticipated to be a major factor tonight.

After a Week 9 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Los Angeles Rams are hoping to turn things around to stay in contention with the Arizona Cardinals (who are 8-2) for the NFC West crown.

The 49ers are hoping that they can keep the game competitive through the fourth quarter. By doing so, they can give themselves a chance to sneak an upset victory in front of their fans at home.

What time is Monday Night Football?

Date - Monday, November 15, 2021

Time - 8:15 PM EST

Monday Night Football kicks off at its regular time: 8:15 PM EST

What channel is Monday Night Football on?

TV Channel - ESPN

Live Stream - ESPN + Streaming Service | NFL Gamepass International

Monday Night Football will air on ESPN and the commentators are scheduled to be Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar