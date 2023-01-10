Who is Jake Fromm's mom, Lee Fromm? A closer look at the family of the Washington Commanders' QB

Lee Fromm is the mother of NFL quarterback Jake Fromm who was one of the most dominant players of his generation at the college level.

Unfortunately, for Jake, that dominance has yet to translate to success at the pros. The former SEC Freshman of the Year has earned only three NFL appearances to date. However, that doesn't change the fact that Lee raised a child who went on to play at the professional level.

Many mothers in the United States of America take their children to weekly football practice, but how many can boast of having a son that went on to play in the NFL. That's right, only one in a few can boast of having achieved that. Lee Fromm is one of those few, and today we will dive deeply into the life of the Washington Commanders' backup QB.

Who is Lee Fromm?

Lee Fromm is an American woman married to Emerson Fromm, with whom she has three sons. Earlier, Fromms lived in Dudley before moving to Warner Robins. These locations are nice hotbeds for talent development, and the Fromms had an eye on those locations for that reason.

Lee played a couple of sports in high school and college. She was a basketball, track and softball player and has earned a reputation for her talents in Dublin, Georgia. She attended Trinity Christian Academy and works as a nurse at the Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, Georgia.

Lee and her husband, Emerson, invested a lot in their sons' sporting careers when it became clear they had a future in sports. They made the sacrifice of conveying them from location to location every other weekend.

It was no easy feat, as the Fromms had to manage their day jobs and the family pool business. Thankfully it all worked out, as all of her sons, Dylan, Tyler and Jake are successful in their respective career paths.

How has Jake Fromm performed in the NFL so far?

The Buffalo Bills selected Lee Fromm's son, Jake, as the 167th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Jake knew his work was cut out as soon as he joined the Bills. Josh Allen was one of the best players in the league, and there was no way he'd be benched for an unproven rookie.

As a result, Jake did not play a single competitive snap for the Bills. Well, at least he signed a nice four-year, $3.771 million contract with the Bills, including a $302,960 signing bonus. It remains to be seen how much of the money was guaranteed, as Fromm was released by the Bills the next season.

Since being released by his first NFL team, Jake Fromm has played for the New York Giants and now the Washington Commanders. Fromm got his first reps as an NFL QB when playing for the Giants in 2021, but he has not taken the Gridiron ever since.

