Who are Jake Haener’s Parents? Meet NFL Draft prospect's anchor mom and athlete dad, family background

Jake Haener is a Fresno State Bulldogs alum hoping to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft. Haener was the Bulldogs team captain in the last year of his college career, and he led the team with dignity.

Some scouts see him as one of the most underrated QBs in this year's Draft class. It remains to be seen whether NFL franchises feel the same way.

Today, however, we will shine the light on Haener's tight-knit family rather than his pro football hopes. So, without further ado, let's look at the Haener family.

Who is Jake Haener's mom Julie Haener?

Jake Haener's mother is Julie Haener, one of the most popular and beloved TV anchors in California. Julie Haener is a reputable journalist and news anchor working for KTVU on Fox 2. Over her two-and-a-half-decade-long career at KTVU, Julie has covered numerous topics and events in the Bay Area, California.

She is from Tacoma, Washington, and graduated from the prestigious University of Washington, USA, with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Julie Haener began working for Fresno's KJEO-TV when she was 23 years old. She also worked as a morning anchor every weekday at 3 a.m.

Her superb journalism has been widely recognized, as she consistently receives praise on social media and accolades in person for her outstanding anchoring.

Who is Jake Haener's father, Ryan Haener?

Ryan Haener is the father of future NFL hopeful Jake, the former starting QB for the Fresno State Bulldogs. Ryan Haener built a lucrative medical supply business. He also played American football in high school and college, obviously where his son, Jack, got his love for the sport.

Ryan Haener now spends his time with his sons, wife, and his thriving medical supply business.

Meet Jake Haener's brother Kyle

Jake Haener has a younger brother, Kyle, a senior at Southern Methodist University. According to his LinkedIn, Kyle is researching/investing in Blockchain Infrastructure, Networks, and Decentralized Finance protocols.

He enrolled at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in 2019 and embarked on a business career alongside his studies. Kyle joined Wells Fargo Bank as an investment advisor intern for 3 months in 2021, learning the secrets of the corporate world.

He is currently awaiting graduation while running his personal finance company. He might not be playing football, but he's undoubtedly winning in his own right. The younger Haener lifts weights during his spare time.

