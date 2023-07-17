Who is Jason Friedman? Former Washington Commanders exec. sues team for defamation

On Monday, it was revealed that former Washington Commanders executive Jason Friedman is planning to sue the team for defamation. The lawsuit has reportedly stemmed from the franchise accusing him of "perjury" regarding his 2022 testimony to the US Congress concerning allegations of financial fraud.

Friedman worked as a ticket and sales executive for the Commanders. On March 14, 2022, he testified in front of the House Oversight Committee on allegations that Washington withheld ticket revenue that was instructed by the NFL to be shared in part with other teams.

A few days after the hearing, the Commanders released a statement in which they denied the allegations. They also accused those who testified that they withheld revenue of "perjury", and labelled Friedman a liar.

MarkMaske @MarkMaske From our story... Jason Friedman's lawsuit says he is seeking $7.5 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages, plus interest, attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs and any other damages the court deems proper.

However, Friedman's legal team released a statement denying the "perjury" accusation and accused the team of defamation. As per reports, he filed a lawsuit last week and is seeking a whopping $7.5 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

Why is Washington Commanders' sale stalling?

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

The Washington Commanders' sale appeared to be moving in the right direction until a few legal issues halted the brakes on the deal. The NFL team's sale is being delayed due to the leak of emails, that led to the October 2021 resignation of Jon Gruden as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The emails that traced Gruden's behavior and ultimately cost him his job with the Raiders were heavily presumed to be from Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who wanted to deflect some heat. At the time, the Washington franchise was under scrutiny and deemed a toxic workplace.

The revelations have risen amid a pending $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders from Snyder to Josh Harris, who owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils. The NFL owners are expected to meet on Thursday to consider a vote to approve the sale of the Washington team.

