  • Who is Jeff Fisher? All about Arena Football League's interim commissioner

Who is Jeff Fisher? All about Arena Football League's interim commissioner

By Arnold
Modified May 15, 2024 20:26 GMT
USFL: Michigan at New Jersey
Who is Jeff Fisher? All about Arena Football League's interim commissioner

Jeff Fisher took over as the Arena Football League's interim commissioner on Tuesday. The 66-year-old's appointment has also sparked questions about the league's long-term viability.

Fisher was born on Feb. 25, 1958, in Culver City, California. He attended William Howard Taft High School and took a liking to football. He committed to USC in 1977 and played four seasons with the Trojans as a cornerback. He was part of the team that won the national championship in 1978.

Jeff Fisher was married to Juli Fisher from 1986–2008. He has three children, Trent, Tara and Brandon, who played football at the University of Montana. His other son, Trent, played football at Auburn University.

A glimpse into Jeff Fisher's NFL playing career

The Chicago Bears picked Jeff Fisher in the seventh round of the 1981 NFL draft and played his entire five-year career with the NFC North franchise. He finished with 1,329 return yards, five interceptions, and one touchdown.

Fisher was part of the Bears team that won the Super Bowl in 1986. Chicago beat the New England Patriots 46-10 in the big game to win its first and only Lombardi Trophy.

A look into Jeff Fisher's coaching career

NFL: Chicago Bears at St. Louis Rams
NFL: Chicago Bears at St. Louis Rams

Jeff Fisher retired after winning the Super Bowl with the Bears and immediately ventured into coaching. His first gig was with the Philadelphia Eagles as a defensive backs coach, and he was later promoted as the team's defensive coordinator in 1989.

In 1991, Fisher was appointed as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. The next year, he joined the San Francisco 49ers as their defensive backs coach.

Fisher was named the defensive coordinator and interim head coach of the then-Houston Oilers in 1994. The next year, he was given a full-time coaching job with the franchise. He spent 17 years as the coach of the Oilers and was part of the team when they changed names to the Tennessee Titans.

In 2012, Fisher was named the coach of the St. Louis Rams and had a five-year stint with the team. He served as the coach of the Michigan Panthers in 2022, during their time in the USFL. Fisher also took up a brief role as the team's general manager.

In 2024, Fisher was appointed the chief advisor of the Arena Football League's Nashville Kats. He's also serving as the league's interim commissioner.

Across 22 seasons as a coach in the NFL, Fisher racked up a 178-171-1 record. He also had a 2-12 record in the USFL.

