Who is Jeff Rohrer's husband, Joshua Ross?

Joshua Ross is an American skin and beauty expert who married former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer. Ross attended Palace Beauty College to study skincare beauty. His time at Palace Beauty College has contributed greatly to making him the success he is today.

After graduation, Joshua Ross started his firm SkinLab. He has built SkinLab into one of the top skin and beauty firms in Los Angeles.

Ross has worked with some of the top Hollywood celebrities. According to net worth wiki-bio, Joshua Ross has a net worth of $6 million. He has worked for some of the best plastic surgeons in Los Angeles. His celebrity status comes after his appearance on the television show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Former Cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer made history when he and his husband, Joshua, were married, a first in the NFL. Take a look into Rohrer’s journey in this @NFLFilms Presents excerpt.



MORE: https://t.co/VRcTW7Vk18. pic.twitter.com/aHw3nau5pL — NFL (@NFL) June 26, 2020

Joshua Ross married the man of his dreams, Jeff Rohrer, in November 2018. Rohrer played six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, got married, and had two children with his wife. Being a professional football player, it wasn't easy for Jeff Rohrer to come out about his sexuality. Rohrer's decision to leave his wife and marry Joshua Ross came as a surprise to many.

Jeff Rohrer struggled with coming out about his relationship with Joshua Ross

Jeff Rohrer knew that he had something inside of him that he could never let out while he was playing in the NFL. Rohrer never dated men or even made it noticeable that he was interested in dating a male. Deep down inside he knew that he had an attraction to the same sex, but Rohrer also knew he couldn't let it be known.

"I followed my heart."



Retired NFL player Jeff Rohrer tied the knot with Joshua Ross over the weekend, becoming the first ex-NFL player to be in a same-sex marriage. https://t.co/MayaxGWltA pic.twitter.com/Xq5JYQtjNX — ABC News (@ABC) November 21, 2018

Jeff Rohrer spoke with SBNation's Outsports and expressed how he felt before coming out about his sexual preference. He said:

"So many nights I cried myself to sleep, feeling like I was the Wolfman, or Jekyll and Hyde, or Frankenstein, some monster that only comes out when it's a full moon, always living in the shadows."

Jeff Rohrer broke his silence and headed to a local West Hollywood watering hole, Tortilla Republic. Rohrer entered the bar, not looking to meet anyone but to feel out the atmosphere. The Tortilla Republic is where Jeff met Joshua Ross, and although sparks didn't immediately fly, Rohrer knew that there was something special between him and Ross.

He knew that it wouldn't be easy, but something deep down inside of Rohrer knew that he had to see Joshua again. At the time, Rohrer was still living with his ex-wife and built an image of his life surrounded by family, film, and football.

But Jeff Rohrer's decision to see Joshua Ross again was one of the best decisions of his life because that is how he met his best friend and soulmate.