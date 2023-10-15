Who is Jerry Jones' grandson John Stephen Jones? All about Cowboys owner's grandchild

The grandson of Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is John Stephen Jones. Stephen, who is currently the Cowboys' CEO and Head of Player Personnel, is John Stephen's father. Stephen Senior also serves as chief executive of AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys.

Of Jerry Jones' eight grandchildren, John Stephen Jones may be considered the skewed favorite. He graduated from high school with a Texas state championship and went on to play quarterback at Arkansas, the Cowboys proprietor's old school.

In 2018, John Stephen Jones committed to Arkansas, and his grandfather was there at the signing rites, which were held nearby at Highland Park High School in Dallas. During John Stephen's tenure at Highland Park, he guided his high school squad to back-to-back Class 5A Texas state titles.

Jerry Jones played as a lineman for the 11-0, number 2-ranked 1964 Arkansas side that defeated Nebraska 10-7 in the Cotton Bowl to place second in The Associated Press standings. When Jones acquired the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, Jimmy Johnson, his first appointment as coach, was one of his closest associates from his time at Arkansas.

Stephen Jones, the executive vice president of the Cowboys and Jerry Jones' son, also took part in college football at Arkansas.

John Stephen Jones' college career and stats

At Highland Park, John Stephen Jones was a three-star talent who made 505 of 777 throw attempts for 7,965 yards, 90 scores, and 12 interceptions while also rushing 265 occasions for 674 yards and 19 TDs.

Stephen Jones then made the same college decision as his father and grandfather. He declared on his Twitter account in February 2018 that he would be attending the University of Arkansas.

Stephen Jones, the Razorbacks' third-choice quarterback, appeared in just three games in his inaugural season.

Jones did earn one career start, taking the call as a redshirt freshman in 2019 versus Western Kentucky, while being primarily a third-string quarterback during his tenure in Arkansas. During his time at the school, he took 90 combined snaps and completed 15 of 35 throws for 119 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also added 37 yards on 14 rushes.