Who is Jerry Rice’s son Brenden? All about legendary 49ers WR’s family 

Jerry Rice is widely regarded as one of the best wideouts to ever play in the NFL. He played 20 seasons in the league, earning 13 Pro Bowl honors and winning three Super Bowl titles.

Despite retiring in 2005, Rice still leads the NFL for most receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns. Interestingly, the San Francisco 49ers legend's youngest son Brenden now plans to follow in his father's footsteps.

Brenden was born on March 18, 2002, in Chandler, Arizona. He attended Hamilton High School and had a strong affinity for football. He also played basketball and took part in track and field events.

However, Brenden chose to focus on football. He is now regarded as one of the top picks for the 2024 NFL draft. The 21-year-old currently plays as a receiver for the University of South Carolina.

Brenden began his career at Colorado and played two seasons with the team. He totaled 27 catches for 419 yards and five touchdowns during his time with the Buffaloes before transferring to USC after the 2021 season.

During the 2022 college football season, Brenden racked up 611 yards and five touchdowns on 39 receptions. He formed a strong partnership with quarterback Caleb Williams.

Brenden has had a strong start to the 2023 season as well. He added 49 yards and two touchdowns on four catches. It will be interesting to see how he fares for the remainder of the campaign.

What is Jerry Rice's net worth in 2023?

According to reports, Jerry Rice is worth a whopping $50 million as of 2023. He accumulated most of his wealth through his 20-year NFL career.

Rice played 16 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 1985 to 2000. He then joined the Oakland Raiders in 2001 and spent just under four seasons with the franchise.

Only six games into the 2004 season, Rice was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. He played nine games for Seattle before being waived by the team.

Prior to the 2005 season, Rice was part of the Denver Broncos' practice squad. However, just before the season began, he announced his retirement from football.