Who is Jesse Palmer's wife, Emely Fardo? All about ex-NFL QB's partner

Chris Harrison hosted "The Bachelor" for 19 years before departing the program in 2021. Fortunately for the show's viewers, Jesse Palmer, a previous Bachelor from Season 5, accepted the role with gusto.

Palmer is a former football player who played quarterback for the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers from 2001 to 2005. He was a Florida Gators college football player before turning pro. He played with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes for the 2006 season before retiring to focus on his broadcasting aspirations.

Palmer and his family had a happy start to 2024. The former quarterback for the New York Giants and his wife Emely Fardo announced the arrival of their daughter on Instagram in January. So, who is Emely?

The model and photographer was born in Brazil and raised in South America. To further her profession, she later relocated to New York City and announced that she had signed with New York Model Management in 2016.

What else do we know about Jesse Palmer's wife, Emely Fardo?

Jesse Palmer appeared on The Bachelor in 2004 but didn't find his wife there. Palmer married Emely Fardo three years after they first met in 2017.

Fardo loves being in front of the camera as well as being behind it, as evident in her active social media activity. Her professional photography collection contains shots of meals and weddings, which she frequently posts on Instagram.

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo's relationship timeline

Jesse Palmer met Emely Fardo in 2017 in a boxing school in New York City called Rumble, which is well-known for its intense cardio sessions.

Palmer said, in an interview with Daily Mail, that when he first met Emily, he thought she was stunning.

"She wasn't in there when I met her; she was entering while I was leaving. Two weeks later, at Rumble, we went on our first date after we finally connected," he disclosed.

Palmer and Emely got engaged in 2019, two years after their first meeting. The former 49ers quarterback proposed to his girlfriend, which she readily accepted.

Palmer and Emely planned to wed in Provence, France in 2020 but had to reschedule for 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They instead conducted a small wedding at a friend's apartment in Connecticut, as they didn't want to wait around for so long.

Palmer and his spouse finally had the wedding they had envisioned in Provence, France, in July 2022. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in January 2024.