Who are the Jets-Bills announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 11 game's coverage team

The Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets will clash on Sunday afternoon, and both teams will look to rebound after devastating losses.

For the former, it was a home heartbreaker on MNF against the Denver Broncos, which ended when Wil Lutz missed a 41-yard game-winner, only to get a successful reprieve via a penalty for too many men on the field.

For the latter, it was a frustrating endzone shutout at the Las Vegas Raiders, where only kicker Greg Zuerlein could score anything.

Their first matchup, which is now ESPN's most-viewed MNF game ever, has so far been one of the most memorable. Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in his debut for the Jets, and the Bills looked set to dominate until Zach Wilson led a massive comeback, leading to an overtime win via a punt return touchdown by Xavier Gipson.

This redo will be handled by CBS's lead duo of veteran play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, with Tracy Wolfson on the sidelines.

How to watch Bills vs Jets?

There has been a significant change for the Bills: after the loss to the Broncos, they fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady assuming the position in the interim.

Addressing the media for the first time on Thursday, Brady said:

"It starts at the top. I've got to point the thumb at myself and not point fingers, and I've got to make sure that I bring the energy and I bring the juice. The guys are going to feed off of me, and I think that will trickle down to Josh [Allen] and the players."

The Jets, meanwhile, are desperate for a touchdown. They failed to score any against the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, and the offense decided to have a players-only meeting, which coordinator Nathaniel Hackett presided over.

“I love it. I mean, the whole idea is for those guys to come together. When they cross those lines, the coaches aren’t out there anymore. We work the entire week to try to get them prepared as we possibly can," Brady continued.

"We can talk and talk and detail up and detail up, but if they don’t absorb it and they don’t feel it together as one group, then it doesn’t matter what you call, it doesn’t matter what you do."

Here are the broadcast details for the game:

Date: November 19, 2023

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Kickoff: 4:25 PM EST

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, FuboTV, Hulu+, NFL+