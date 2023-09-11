Who are the Jets-Bills football game announcers for today on ESPN and ABC? All you need to know about NFL Week 1 game's coverage team

The first Monday Night Football game of the 2023 NFL season will see the New York Jets lock horns with the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11. The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. ET

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth for the Jets-Bills game, which will be broadcast live on ESPN and ABC. Lisa Salters will report on the contest from the sidelines.

Buck will serve as the play-by-play announcer and Aikman will provide color commentary for the match that will close out Week 1.

Jets vs. Bills injury report

Aaron Rodgers will start for the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

Jets injury report

The New York Jets have listed running back Breece Hall (knee), left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) and right tackle Mekhi Becton (knee/illness) as questionable for Week 1. However, the good news for the hosts is that running back Dalvin Cook will play against the Bills.

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will lead the offense for the Jets. The 39-year-old will make his debut for the New York outfit on Monday.

Bills injury report

The Buffalo Bills have no injuries heading into their first game of the 2023 season. The visitors will start with Josh Allen as their quarterback.

NFL Week 1: How to watch Jets vs. Bills?

The New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills game will be telecast live on ABC and ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 11.

The contest will also air on ESPN2 with "Manningcast" featuring Eli and Peyton Manning as commentators.

Game: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Date: Monday, Sept. 11

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+, NFL+ and Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will start their season with a win.