Who is Jim Harbaugh's son, Jay Harbaugh? All about Seahawks special teams coordinator

Jim Harbaugh's son, Jay Harbaugh, is reportedly set to join the Seattle Seahawks as a special teams coordinator. The Oregon State University graduate has been around football his whole life, as he's the youngest in the Harbaugh coaching dynasty.

This article will highlight the special teams expert and the latest member of the Harbaugh family to join the NFL.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Jay Harbaugh?

Jay Harbaugh comes from a rich football heritage. His grandfather was former player and coach Jack Harbaugh, his father is NCAA champion and Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and his uncle is Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl-winning coach John Harbaugh. It's not an exaggeration to say that football runs in his blood.

Harbaugh attended St. Augustine High School (San Diego) and Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, Connecticut), where he was a defensive lineman. However, Harbaugh suffered numerous knee injuries, curtailing his dreams of playing in the NFL like his father and grandfather.

Rather than give up, Harbaugh remained active in football as a budding coach. He bagged his bachelor's degree from Oregon State and interned with the San Francisco 49ers before his senior year.

Expand Tweet

The beginning of Jay Harbaugh's coaching career

Jay Harbaugh started his coaching career as an undergraduate assistant with Oregon State for four seasons under the tutelage of Mike Riley.

Next, Harbaugh took his talents to the NFL, joining the Baltimore Ravens as an offensive quality coach. His job was centered on statistical analysis, breakdowns of opposing defenses and self-scouting reports. Jay was with the Baltimore Ravens when they beat his father's San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Expand Tweet

Joining the Michigan Wolverines

Upon the conclusion of the 2014 NFL season, Jay Harbaugh joined his father's alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines, as the tight ends coach and assistant special teams coach. He served in that capacity for two years before becoming the Wolverines' running backs and special teams coach for the 2017 season.

Ahead of the 2022 season, it was announced that Jay Harbaugh would be coaching safeties in addition to his special teams coordination duties. Jay served as the interim head coach for the first half of Michigan's second game against UNLV following his father's suspension. The younger Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a 35-7 win. The Michigan Wolverines ended the 2023-24 college football season as NCAA champions.

Following his father's departure to coach the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL, Jay has been approached by the Seattle Seahawks to be their special teams coordinator. That means three members of the Harbaugh family will be in the NFL in 2024.