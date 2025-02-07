Who is Jim Miller? All about MVP voter who gave 4th place vote to Lamar Jackson

Jim Miller has been in the spotlight after it was reported that he gave Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a fourth-placed vote in the MVP voting. He was the only one among the 50 voters on the Associated Press panel who felt that Jackson wasn't one of the two most valuable players in the NFL this season.

Although Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen eventually won the MVP award for the 2024 season, fans were curious to learn more about Miller.

All we know about Jim Miller

NFL: Former Chicago Bears QB Jim Miller - Source: Imagn

Jim Miller was born on Feb. 9, 1971, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. He took a liking to football from a young age and played as a quarterback at Waterford Kettering High School in Michigan. Miller also played baseball in high school, but chose to pursue football at the collegiate level.

In 1990, Miller committed to Michigan State and he played four years with the Spartans. During his collegiate career, the quarterback recorded 4,844 yards, 17 touchdowns and 28 interceptions across 35 games.

Miller entered the 1994 NFL draft and was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round. Due to a thumb injury in preseason, he missed most of his rookie year.

In the spring of 1995, the Steelers assigned Miller to the Frankfurt Galaxy of the World League of American Football to get more action. However, his stint with the team was brief after he suffered a wrist injury. Nonetheless, his Galaxy team won the World Bowl championship that season.

Miller was with the Steelers for three seasons before he signed for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1997. He joined the Atlanta Falcons later in the season but did not make an appearance for either team.

Miller was signed to the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys' practice squads in 1998. In December of that year, he was signed by the Chicago Bears after Erik Kramer suffered a season-ending injury.

Miller established himself as the Bears' starting quarterback toward the back end of the 1999 season. However, he was then suspended for four games by the NFL for violation of its substance abuse policy, when it was found that Miller used a supplement containing the steroid nandrolone.

Miller was the starting QB at Chicago for nearly two more years before being released by the team after the 2002 season. In the 2003 season, Miller signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did not make an appearance for the team.

Jim Miller signed for the New England Patriots in 2004 and was part of the team that won the Super Bowl.

In the 2005 offseason, Miller signed with the New York Giants but was released after having hip surgery. He finished his NFL career with 6,387 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

After his playing career, Miller transitioned into an analyst on radio and television.

Miller was the color commentator for Michigan State football radio broadcasts and hosted the weekly post-game call-in show from 2006 till 2013. He then took a communications position with the Bears.

Jim Miller is currently a studio analyst for Postgame Live for NBC Sports Chicago. He is also a co-host of "Movin' the Chains" along with Pat Kirwan on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

