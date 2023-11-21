Who is Joe Buck's wife Michelle Beisner? All about ESPN sportscaster's life partner

Joe Buck's pairing with Troy Aikman is well known, but Michelle Beisner is his partner away from the broadcast booth. Away from home, their personal commitments had kept them away in their work life but that has changed in recent years.

Joe Buck was with FOX from 1994 to 2022, forming a well-known partnership with Troy Aikman in latter years. They moved together to ESPN in 2022, where his wife is also employed. We trace her journey so far.

Michelle Beisner's NFL cheerleader career explored

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michelle Beisner was a Denver Broncos cheerleader for six seasons from 1997 to 2003 and a team captain for four years. That tenure also coincided with the most successful era for the team and she went to two Super Bowls. She was also the team representative for one Pro Bowl appearance.

After her time as a cheerleader, she moved to Los Angeles in 2006 and began a job as a sports reporter. As reported by People, she began working as a television co-host for The Russo and Steele Automotive Auctions and covering the Champ Car World Series. It was in the same year that she got work at the NFL Network too as a field reporter.

How did Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner meet?

While working at the NFL Network, she got to known colleague Rich Eisen. He in turn let her know that one NFL broadcaster had his eyes on her. When she tried to find out more, she was less than thrilled that it was Joe Buck because she did not have a positive impression of him. But she still met with him in the Fall of 2012 and by the Super Bowl in 2013, they were dating.

Funnily enough, Michelle Beisner was in relationship with someone else at that time but chose to go with Joe Buck. He himself had separated with his first wife, Ann Archambault, a year before meeting her.

Since then, it has worked out wonders for them. She moved to ESPN in 2014 as a features reporter. It was also the year that the two of them got married at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, surrounded by many NFL stars in attendance. She has been part of Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown.

In 2022, her husband also moved to the same network. It was the first time that they had worked for the same employer. But their paths rarely crossed until this season when Scott Van Pelt had to take a timeout after he lost his voice on a Monday Night game and Michelle Beisner had to step in.

It led to a hilarious exchange when Joe Buck was in the booth and his wife was on the sidelines. They finished their conversation by addressing each other as 'babe'.

Expand Tweet

There could be more opportunities for such collaborations now that they work together. Away from the spotlight, though, Michelle Beisner and Joe Buck are already making it all come together. They have a young family that they are raising together. Twin sons Wyatt Joseph and Blake Andrew were born on April 26, 2018. She has called her husband the best dad that year on Father's Day.

It is an adorable love story that has been forged in the crucible that is sports reporting. While the focus is generally around the stars on the field, Michelle Beisner and Joe Buck have showed that there are many subplots on the sidelines.