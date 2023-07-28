Who is Joe Burrow's backup QB? Exploring Bengals' alternatives after sudden injury

Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow recently went down with an injury in the Bengals' training camp. The Pro Bowler's injury has put a spanner in the team's preseason plans and shines the light on the team's QB depth chart.

Here is a closer look at Burrow's backups, potential return date and injury history.

Joe Burrow's injury forces Bengals QB depth chart into the spotlight

The Cincinnati Bengals have a decent QB room, with NFL veteran Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning as backups to Burrow.

Trevor Siemian played college football at Northwestern and was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He won Super Bowl 50 as the backup to Peyton Manning, crossing off an item off his NFL target list.

After his rookie season, Siemian became a starter for the Broncos, appearing in 25 games in years two and three. He put up career highs across all significant categories during those seasons. He left the Broncos at the end of the 2017 season and has remained a backup.

During that timeframe, he has represented the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. His latest role is with the Cincinnati Bengals as a backup to Joe Burrow.

Next on the depth chart is Jake Browning, a career backup at the QB position. Browning played NCAA football for the Washington Huskies and signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Vikings then waived him on August 31, 2021.

Browning didn't stay unemployed as he was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on September 7, 2021. He has been on the roster ever since.

When will Joe Burrow return?

Joe Burrow went down during a training camp drill and had to be carted off the field, and it was later reported that he suffered a strain in his right calf. This injury typically takes a few weeks to heal so Bengals fans can breathe much more easily knowing it is not a long-term injury.

Burrow will now likely miss the Bengals' entire slate of preseason games, which begins on August 11 against the Green Bay Packers. Cincinnati's preseason also features an August 18 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons before ending on August 26 against the Washington Commanders.

Burrow will hope to be back in game shape by September 10, when the Bengals' regular season begins against their division rivals, the Cleveland Browns.

Exploring Joe Burrow's injury history

Burrow has had his fair share of injuries in his short but productive NFL career. His rookie season was unfortunately curtailed due to a devastating knee injury against Washington in November of 2020.

In the playoffs the following year, Burrow twisted his knee against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and he sustained a Grade 2 MCL sprain during the Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati Bengals fans will hope that this calf strain doesn't keep him out for too long. He is undoubtedly a crucial cog in their AFC contending roster, alongside LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase.

