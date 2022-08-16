Who is Trevor Siemian? NFL star's electrifying performance for Bears in preseason gets fans talking

Trevor Siemian is the backup quarterback for the Chicago Bears. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the backup to Peyton Manning in SuperBowl 50, where they won by a score of 24-10 over the Carolina Panthers.

In his four years at Northwestern University, he totaled just 27 passing touchdowns with 24 interceptions and rushed for -23 yards. Siemian has mostly been a reliable backup option for teams around the league after the 2016 season in which he was the starter for the Broncos. In his three years at Denver, he played 26 games, throwing 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions for 5,686 yards.

He played 11 games in the 2017 season, after which he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings to be the backup for Kirk Cousins. Since then, he has been on the roster for the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints. In 2022 he signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears and played in the team's first preseason game.

He impressed the fans after a solid performance, delivering 7-of-13 for 89 yards with two touchdowns and a 115.1 passer rating. Here are some of the tweets praising the quarterback:

Jarrett Payton @paytonsun Trevor Siemian showing the touch on the throw and a good understanding of this offense. #Bears Trevor Siemian showing the touch on the throw and a good understanding of this offense. #Bears

Kris 🌻 @KrisArmstrong1 One of my takeaways from today’s game is that Trevor Siemian played well. It’s good to have a respectable backup. One of my takeaways from today’s game is that Trevor Siemian played well. It’s good to have a respectable backup.

Chicago Bears wide reciever N'Keal Harry undergoes ankle surgery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots

N'Keal Harry was picked 32nd overall by the New England Patriots in the 2019 draft. In 33 career games with them, he recorded 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns. He suffered several injuries during his first three years and was finally traded to the Bears in 2022.

On the first play of training camp, he suffered an ankle injury after a collision with linebacker Nicholas Marrow. He underwent surgery on Thursday, August 11 and is expected to be out for nearly eight weeks.

In Chicago, he joined a receiving corps consisting of Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown. Harry is an explosive player with a knack for catching the ball in traffic and making big plays. Upon returning to full health, he will undoubtedly be a huge boost for the team's offense.

We will see Siemian in action throughout the preseason and Harry in the regular season once he has recovered from injury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell