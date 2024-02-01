Who is Joe Flacco’s brother Tom? All about San Antonio Brahmas’ QB’s football journey 

Joe Flacco became the talk of the town after he signed for the Cleveland Browns in Nov. 2023. The veteran quarterback joined the team and quickly became their starter following Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury.

Flacco led the Browns to the playoffs on the back of some solid performances but Cleveland crashed out of the postseason in the wild-card round after losing to the Houston Texans.

Nonetheless, Flacco made an impression in his first season at Cleveland and fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his brother, Tom Flacco, who plays as a quarterback for the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas.

All we know about Joe Flacco's brother Tom Flacco

Joe Flacco's youngest brother Tom playing college football for the Towson Tigers

Tom Flacco was born on Nov. 2, 1994, in Audubon, New Jersey. He is the youngest child of Stephen and Karen Flacco. Tom has four brothers — Mike, John, Brian, and Joe Flacco — and a sister, Stephanie.

Tom took a liking to football at a young age and played one year at Camden Catholic High School before transferring to Eastern Regional High School. He also excelled at baseball and was picked by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 32nd round of the 2014 MLB draft.

Tom chose to pursue a football career and committed to Western Michigan in 2015. He spent two seasons with the team as a backup before joining Rutgers. However, he couldn't play for the Scarlet Knights due to the NCAA's transfer rules and transferred to Towson.

Tom played two seasons with the Towson Tigers. He also played baseball for the school in 2019, returning to the sport after five years. However, Tom eventually declared for the 2020 NFL draft. Unfortunately, the quarterback wasn't picked by any of the 32 teams in the league.

Despite the setback, Tom didn't give up on his dreams of playing professional football. He had stints with the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa Redblacks, being part of their practice squads.

Tom also briefly served as a volunteer assistant coach at the NCAA's Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens from 2022-2023. However, he remained eager to play football and joined the XFL's Houston Roughnecks practice squad earlier this year.

On, Wednesday, Jan. 31, Tom signed with the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas. He could play a bit part for the team this season in the newly-formed league, which will begin in March, a few weeks after the Super Bowl.

Is Tom Flacco married? More on Joe Flacco's brother's personal life

Tom Flacco is married to his longtime partner Christie. The couple share one son, Joseph, who was born in January 2022.

Tom also has a YouTube channel called "Flacco Farm," where he shares videos of his family.