Who is Joe Flacco's wife, Dana Grady? All about the former Super Bowl MVP's personal life

Dana Grady, born on February 24, 1985, to Daniel Grady and Deborah Grady, is the wife of Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco. She has three siblings, namely Zachary, Sara, and Lisa. Grady attended Audubon High School in Camden County, New Jersey, USA.

How did Dana Grady and Joe Flacco meet?

Dana Grady and Joe Flacco both grew up in Audubon, New Jersey. They attended Audubon High School and started dating in their senior year of high school.

They continued their relationship even during university, and Flacco eventually asked Grady to marry him. The couple got married on June 25, 2011, in a ceremony with family and friends in attendance.

On their wedding day, the pair returned to Audubon High, where Flacco received his first taste of organized football. Grady spiked the ball to her husband during their visit as they celebrated at the high school where they met for the first time.

Do Dana Grady and Joe Flacco have children?

Yes, Dana Grady and Joe Flacco share five children.

The first child is Stephen Flacco, who was born a few months after Joe Flacco led the Baltimore Ravens to a surprise win in Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers. He was born in June 2012, just under a year after the couple tied the knot.

The couple's second child, Daniel Flacco, was born in September 2013. Daniel came onto earth just before Joe Flacco played in the season opener for the Denver Broncos. Flacco made his way to the hospital to be with his wife immediately after the game.

The couple had their third child, Francis Flacco, in January 2015. The next year, they welcomed their fourth child and first daughter, Evelyn, into their household.

Last but not least, on April 6, 2018, the couple welcomed their fourth son and fifth child, Thomas, into the world.

The Flaccos are a tight-knit family, and Joe occasionally shows the world their big and happy family on Instagram.