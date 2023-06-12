Who is John Park? Meet Cowboys' new front office hire

John Park was hired by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday as the Director of Strategic Football Operations, as part of their efforts to enhance their front office capabilities. The Cowboys had earlier parted ways with their longstanding director of football research, Tom Robinson.
Robinson had held the position since 2014 and had been associated with the team since 2010. This move to fire him obviously indicates the team's strong intention to introduce a fresh perspective and new leadership within the analytics department.
The team also implemented significant modifications to their coaching staff after the end of last season, resulting in a surprising turnover. They severed ties with the top coaching staffs like Kellen Moore, Skip Peete, George Edwards, Joe Philbin and Rob Davis.
John Park’s experience in the NFL
Park has been a part of the NFL since 2016, primarily serving with the Indianapolis Colts for the majority of his tenure. He started his career in the NFL at the league office. However, after a brief period, he made the decision to leave his role to join the Colts.
He joined the team following the appointment of Chris Ballard as the new general manager in 2017. He was initially a part of the football research/analytics department for one year, before earning a promotion to the role of manager of football research and strategy.
The highly regarded front office analyst spent four years in his second role in Indianapolis. Eventually, he advanced to his most recent position as the Director of Football Research with the Colts in 2021. He will now be taking on a similar role at the Cowboys franchise.
Park is widely recognized as a fast-rising figure within the NFL analytics community. Without a doubt, his appointment suggests that he assumes the role of the highest-ranking analytics administrator for the Dallas Cowboys, further boosting his profile.
Educational background and endeavors before NFL
John Park has a pretty sound educational background, he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Cultural Anthropology from Duke University. Afterward, he pursued further education and earned a Masters degree in Actuarial Science from Columbia University.
After spending five years in the insurance industry, John Park made a significant career transition into the football world. He joined Rutgers University, where he worked in player development, taking on responsibilities related to the growth and progress of the team's players.
His tenure at Rutgers was crucial to his transition into the professional world. He utilized his experience to secure a position with the NFL league office. Since then, he has been utilizing his expertise and knowledge to contribute to the professional ranks of football.