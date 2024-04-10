Who is Josh Allen's wife, Kaitlyn Morrison? All about the Jaguars star's partner and family 

Josh Allen's wife, Kaitlyn Morrison, is a licensed cosmetologist and psychology student. Morrison is Allen's biggest fan and a regular at his home games with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kaitlyn Morrison was a student at the University of Kentucky when she met Allen in 2015. Allen was a star running back for the University, while Morrison was focused on earning her degree. The two formed a friendship and eventually became a couple.

The couple married on April 17, 2019, a few months before Josh Allen's rookie season in the NFL and have been inseparable since then.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kaitlyn Morrison encouraged Josh Allen to keep playing football

Josh Allen is a star linebacker with the Jacksonville Jaguars and plays with full intensity in every game. However, there was a time when he was skeptical about playing the game he loved the most.

That was during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, just a few months after welcoming his second son with Morrison. Allen said in an interview with the Jacksonville website:

"I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t. My family is first. I don’t want to put my family in jeopardy of any harm that I bring to them. That was always something that I kept close to me."

However, his significant other assured him that everything would be fine, so he should take to the gridiron. Allen continued:

"She knows what I'm striving for in my career. She’s doing her best to keep the kids inside the house and keep them busy. I have a great support system in my house."

Allen went on to participate in the 2020 NFL season, and thankfully, he and his loved ones remain healthy to this day.

Josh Allen children: How many kids does the Jaguars star have?

Josh Allen and Kaitlyn Morrison share three children: Wesley, Julian, and Vanessa. Allen posts their pictures regularly on social media and is quite the dotting father.

He has a great support system in Kaitlyn, and the couple looks forward to continuing their journey in Jacksonville in the foreseeable future.

Poll : who-josh-allen-s-wife-kaitlyn-morrison-all-jaguars-star-s-partner-family who-josh-allen-s-wife-kaitlyn-morrison-all-jaguars-star-s-partner-family who-josh-allen-s-wife-kaitlyn-morrison-all-jaguars-star-s-partner-family 0 votes View Discussion