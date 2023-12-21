Who are Josh McCown's brothers? All about former Jets QB's siblings

Former New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown enjoyed a long and fruitful career in the National Football League (NFL). The Sam Houston State University alum featured for numerous teams and racked up 17,731 passing yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions in 102 career games.

Some might not know, but Josh McCown had two brothers who played professional football. On that note, let's shine a light on McCown's siblings and highlight their time on the Gridiron.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Who is Josh McCown's older brother, Randy McCown?

Randy McCown is Josh McCown's older brother, a retired American football quarterback. Randy played his college football for Texas A&M, where he spent five years. By the time he left the historical powerhouse college, McCown was a chiseled veteran ready for the pros.

McCown went undrafted in the 2000 NFL Draft and subsequently signed as a quarterback for the Houston Marshals of the Spring Football League (SFL). He spent one year with the Marshals before trying his luck in the Arena Football League.

In 2001, the older McCown signed with the Houston ThunderBears of the AFL. Unfortunately, he couldn't cut it at that level and was waived just a month after signing. That marked the end of his professional football career.

Who is Josh McCown's younger brother, Luke McCown?

On the other hand, Josh's younger brother, Luke McCown, made it to the NFL. Luke McCown played college football for Louisiana Tech University and was a star quarterback for most of his collegiate career.

The youngest McCown started 42 out of 43 games of his college career and set numerous school records. Some records include but aren't limited to most completions, attempted passes, and passing yards. To this date, McCown holds several NCAA Division I FBS records.

Following his stellar college career, Luke McCown was selected in fourth round of the 2004 draft by the Cleveland Browns. Apart from the Browns, he went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

McCown played in 62 NFL games, almost exclusively as a backup, and couldn't translate his college success to the biggest stage. He retired from the game on April 20, 2018.

D'Andre Swift or Zach Charbonnet? Check out our experts' projections for the right call in Week 15