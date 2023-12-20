Who are Josh McCown's kids? All about former NFL QB's family

Josh McCown was a member of 12 different professional football teams throughout his 20-year NFL career. He is the elder brother of Luke McCown, who was also a former NFL quarterback. Moreover, he is the father of UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown and the younger brother of former Texas A&M quarterback Randy McCown.

Aside from Owen, the other three children are daughters Bridget and Aubrey McCown and son Aiden McCown.

Who is Josh McCown's oldest son, Owen McCown?

Josh McCown's eldest son, Owen McCown, was born in Rusk, Texas, on February 13, 2003. He also completed his high school education there.

Owen, like his father, enjoys football and aspires to be a professional player. During his senior year of high school, he threw for 3,363 yards, 47 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Owen decided to play collegiate football with the Colorado Buffaloes following his time in high school.

During the 2022 college football season, Owen played for Colorado, where in just three starts, he threw for 600 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He decided to explore the college football transfer portal after that campaign.

Not long after, McCown obtained a transfer to play for the UTSA Roadrunners. His time with the club wasn't great at first, as he largely served as a second-string quarterback. However, he led the team to its first Bowl win, completing 22 of 31 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns as UTSA beat Marshall 35-17 in the Frisco Bowl on December 19, 2023.

Who are Josh McCown's other kids?

Aiden, like his older brother and father, enjoys football. He was a Rusk High School Eagles high school football player and is now a Lamar University Cardinals quarterback.

Despite only being a freshman, he has already demonstrated abilities and intangible assets that scouts adore. This is hardly shocking, as Aiden has had several excellent mentors who have guided him in developing his skills.

The details regarding Josh McCown's daughters are scant. Bridget McCown was born on August 8, 1998, and is currently 25 years old. She attended college in Tennessee and Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw, North Carolina, for her high school education. Aubrey is Josh's last child, and not much is known about her.