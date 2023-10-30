Who is Justin Herbert's dad Mark Herbert? All about Chargers QB's father

Given that Justin Herbert is one of the NFL's most gifted young quarterbacks, it makes sense that many people are curious about his family. In view of that, this article will discuss Herbert's father and how he impacted his son's football career.

Herbert is from a family full of athletes, several of whom were University of Oregon alumni. His father, Mark Herbert, ran track and played football at the University of Montana, while his mother, Holly, was a basketball player at Oregon.

There are other Mark's sons who play football besides Justin Herbert. Patrick, his youngest son, is playing tight end for Oregon and is continuing on the path of his brother. Meanwhile, Mitchell, the eldest son, was a wide receiver at Montana State University.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mark Herbert does not like to discuss the years he spent at Montana or the reasons he chose not to continue playing sports after graduating from college. Considering that he can't remember every detail, even his sons are only vaguely familiar with the story.

Mark gave up football during his first undergraduate season to run tracks, but he also gave up track before completing his degree.

Although this choice left him feeling empty within, those events shaped his view on the value of seizing opportunities—a lesson he passed on to his three children—and helped propel Justin Herbert to the NFL.

Regarding his time as a collegiate football player at Montana, Mark said:

"I probably didn't appreciate the opportunity as much as I should have. I always told my kids that college football is much harder than people think it is. Students in high school believe it's simple and assume that just because they excelled in high school, they will continue to do so in college. That is not how it works. I discovered that." (Quotes via 406mtsports.com)

Mark hardly discussed his time in Montana in-depth with his sons after that encounter. But he learned valuable lessons from those experiences and applied them to help his children succeed in everything they set their minds to.

A look into Justin Herbert's NFL timeline

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, marking the start of his NFL career. After Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, he was the third quarterback selected in that draft.

Herbert began playing sports at Sheldon High School, where he played baseball, basketball, and football, long before he found his way to the NFL.

In the end, Herbert enrolled at the University of Oregon to play football. During his brilliant collegiate career, he was named MVP of the 2020 Rose Bowl and won the Pac-12 Championship in 2019.

In the 2020 season, Justin Herbert made his NFL debut and passed for 311 yards in a Week 2 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. In doing so, he made NFL history by being the third player to throw for a minimum of 300 yards and score a touchdown on the ground in his debut game.

Throughout his first three seasons, Herbert has proven to be the leader the team needs, dispelling the false pre-draft notion that his laid-back style would make it difficult for him to take over an NFL team's locker room.

The 25-year-old will only grow better, and if he keeps up this rate, he will have much more success in the league in the years to come.