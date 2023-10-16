Who is Justin Pugh's wife, Angela Viscount? All about Giants star's personal life

According to her LinkedIn page, Justin Pugh's wife Angela Viscount is a global marketing assistant at Calvin Klein. Viscount studied fashion merchandising at Fairmount State University from 2011 to 2015, where she was also a part of the school's acrobatics team.

After graduating, Viscount became a sales assistant at 2(X)IST. She got employed in January 2015 and worked there till March 2017, eventually becoming a junior account executive. Viscount left her role with 2(X)IST to take up the position that she currently occupies with Calvin Klein.

Furthermore, Angela Viscount is also a trainer and social media content creator. She is married to New York Giants offensive tackle Justin Pugh and can be regularly seen cheering for her husband at NFL games. They've been together for a while, and you can keep reading to find out the origins of their love tale as well as their grand wedding in 2022.

How did Justin Pugh and Angela Viscount meet?

According to "BRIDES," Justin Pugh and Angela Viscount met in 2016 through a mutual friend who thought that both of them would be perfect for each other. The couple were introduced in 2016 in New York City, where Pugh was playing at the time.

Eventually, they had their first official date on Valentine's Day, 2017. The couple have been virtually inseparable ever since. Finally, on February 6th, 2021, Justin Pugh said the magic words, and they were engaged on a serene beach in Miami.

Justin Pugh and Angela Viscount's grand wedding

Justin Pugh and Angela Viscount tied the knot in a majestic wedding in Mexico. The couple put a lot of planning into the wedding, and thankfully, it was a resounding success, being the talk of the NFL in the 2022 off-season.

The couple started off the wedding with a welcome party at La Ceiba Garden & Kitchen; the event had an all-white dress code. Then, the next day, they and their 150 guests went to the Lagoon Lawn for the outdoor wedding. The activities were wrapped up with a reception at the property’s Aqui Me Quedo beachside restaurant.

What is Justin Pugh up to these days?

Following his time with the Arizona Cardinals, Syracuse University alum Justin Pugh was living his best life before he was signed to the New York Giants practice squad for the 2023 NFL season. He has seen dropped an iconic player intro, and he is a contributing member of the Giants O-line once again.