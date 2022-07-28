Who is KaVontae Turpin? Dallas Cowboys expected to sign USFL MVP WR to help Dak Prescott

Reigning USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin will return to the Metroplex, where he played collegiately at TCU in Fort Worth. Turpin is signing a contract with the Dallas Cowboys to become a weapon for Dak Prescott in the wide receiver room.

After the departure of Amari Cooper to the Browns, Dallas needs depth in the receiving corps as CeeDee Lamb shifts to Prescott's top option, and Turpin fulfills that role as a low-risk, high-upside gamble having just won the USFL MVP for a 9-1 New Jersey Generals squad.

Turpin's arrival will likely mean that a current member of the Cowboys roster will be getting the ax. Dallas currently has 90 roster spots and 90 guys filling them, so someone will have to go to facilitate Turpin.

CBS Sports' Patrik Walker sees Turpin's presence as one that could alleviate some of the pressure on running back Tony Pollard and/or wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the return game, seeing as though Turpin excelled in the USFL on special teams.

Walker highlighted his run-ins with law enforcement in recent years, of which there were, unfortunately, many:

"The 26-year-old was released from TCU's football program in 2018 following domestic violence charges that were eventually pled down to disorderly conduct and, in October, he was arrested for misdemeanor assault against the same girlfriend, Turpin officially issuing a guilty plea for the charge of assault causing bodily injury."

"He must now serve two years of deferred adjudication probation and complete a 27-week Partner Abuse Intervention Program in Tarrant County, where the charges were levied."

KaVontae Turpin USFL stats

During the inaugural USFL season, KaVontae Turpin led the spring league with 540 receiving yards on 44 receptions, 184 return yards (punt/kickoffs), 129 rushing yards, and six all-purpose touchdowns in 10 games for the Generals.

His Generals fell short of the USFL title game after amassing the best record in the north division, losing 19-14 to the Philadelphia Stars—who would go on to lose to the Birmingham Stallions in the finals. Turpin was contained by the Stars secondary, catching three of his five targets and collecting just 20 yards.

Turpin was a star at Neville High School in his hometown of Monroe, Louisiana, where he totaled 1,928 all-purpose yards, including 904 rushing, 724 receiving, and 29 touchdowns. He'd leave high school as a 3-star and the 12th-ranked prospect in Louisiana.

