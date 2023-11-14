Who is Ken Dorsey’s wife Jordan? All we know about the Bills OC’s family

According to reports, some prominent Buffalo Bills members still have faith in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who has recently faced criticism due to the team's difficulties. In this article, we'll discuss the former quarterback's personal life.

Ken Dorsey is married to Jordan Dorsey. Jordan was born in Troy, Ohio, on August 26, 1979. In spite of being well-known among football fans due to her relationship with Ken Dorsey, she likes to keep her life private. However, we know that the couple lives in Charlotte with their two kids, Tyler and Logan.

Jordan hasn't made her high school, college or career public, yet she makes time to accompany her partner to sporting activities. She has also previously asserted that because her husband is constantly busy getting ready for the next game, he doesn't go through any stress at home.

"All of the stress is on me. I believe that most wives feel that way because it's what we do best," Jordan remarked of her experiences as a football coach's wife.

Which NFL teams did Ken Dorsey play for?

Ken Dorsey played as a quarterback throughout his NFL career. Before being selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL draft, he was a national champion and two-time Heisman Trophy candidate while playing college football at the University of Miami. He started just ten games in his two years with the Niners, and his career never truly picked up until he was released following the 2005 campaign.

After leaving San Francisco, Dorsey played for the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL and the Cleveland Browns. He retired in 2010.

Before taking on the role of quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers in 2013, Ken Dorsey spent two years as a pro scout for the organization. He started his coaching career in 2011 as the offensive coordinator at Riverview High School in neighboring Florida.

In 2019, the Buffalo Bills appointed Dorsey to coach the quarterback position as part of head coach Sean McDermott's team. Following the 2021 season, he was elevated to the position of offensive coordinator, taking over from Brian Daboll, who departed to take a position as head coach of the New York Giants.