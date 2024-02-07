Who is Kevin Harlan's daughter, Olivia Harlan Dekker? All about American sportscaster's family

Olivia Harlan Dekker is the daughter of NFL play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan. She's also the grand daughter of former Green Bay Packers chief executive officer Bob Harlan.

Harlan Dekker is one of the fastest-rising American sportscasting personalities right now. In this article, we take a look at her career and family. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Olivia Harlan Dekker?

Olivia Harlan Dekker grew up around sports. Her father, Kevin Harlan, was a popular play-by-play announcer in various notable American sports. Her grandfather, Bob Harlan, was the CEO of the Green Bay Packers, one of the most successful teams in NFL history.

Harlan Dekker grew up in Kansas and graduated from the University of Georgia in 2014. She began covering ACC and SEC football for Raycom and FOX Sports South after graduation. She also co-anchored a daily Green Bay Packers training camp web show and served as a sideline reporter for preseason games for the Packers TV Network.

Dekker made inroads into the world of sportscasting. In 2018, she and her father became the first father-daughter duo to call an NFL game together. That happened during a Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers. Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner were in the booth, while Olivia Harlan Dekker was the sideline reporter for the game.

Apart from her work as a sideline reporter for the NFL, Harlan Dekker covered World TeamTennis for CBS Sports in 2019 and football fixtures for the Big Ten Network in 2021 before joining BETMGM as a host in 2021.

Harlan Dekker is married to professional basketball player Sam Dekker, who plays as a small forward for the London Lions in the British Basketball League.

Olivia Harlan Dekker and her father, Kevin Harlan, are set to make more history

Olivia Harlan Dekker and her father, Kevin Harlan, made history by being the first father-daughter broadcasting team. However, the sportscasting family is set to make more history ahead of Super Bowl 2024.

According to reports, the duo will become the first father-and-daughter duo to cover and call a Super Bowl. Harlan Dekker works as a presenter, in-studio host, analyst and sideline interviewer for Sky Sports and Westwood One Radio's NFL and NCAA coverage.

Meanwhile, her father, Kevin Harlan, will cover his 14th consecutive Super Bowl for Westwood One Radio. It will be a family win for the Harlans at Super Bowl 2024 on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers lock horns.