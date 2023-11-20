Who is Khalil Shakir's wife, Sayler Shakir? All about Bills WR's partner

Sayler Shakir is a fitness coach at Orangetheory Fitness and the wife of Buffalo Bills wide receiver, Khalil Shakir. Sayler Shakir studied Kinesiology and Exercise Science at Boise State University, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in December 2022.

According to her LinkedIn page, Sayler Shakir has occupied numerous roles since January 2017. She worked as a banquet server at Wedgewood Wedding and Banquet Centers in San Francisco from June 2017 till April 2018.

Following her stint with the wedding and banquet center, Sayler worked as a food server with some companies before securing an internship with Girls on the Run International. The BSU alum served as a coach at the institute and occupied the role for seven months.

Furthermore, just a month before graduation, Sayler secured an on-site job to work as a teacher assistant at Bloom Early Learning Center in Hamburg, New York. She worked in the learning center for four months.

When did Khalil and Sayler Shakir meet?

Sayler and Khalil Shakir met during their university days at Boise State University. Both of them were school athletes. Sayler played on the school's soccer team, while Khalil was a star wide receiver on the football team.

The couple started dating during their college years and eventually got engaged in a private setting on March 29, 2022. They had been dating for a year and a half when Khalil put a ring on Sayler's finger.

Khalil and Sayler Shakir's wedding

Khalil and Sayler tied the knot just under a year later, on March 13, 2023. The couple got married in the picturesque hills of Northern California.

The couple tied the knot at Ruby Hill Winery, a sprawling estate adorned with delicate roses, lush greenery, and twinkling lights. Their family and friends attended the wedding.

These days, the couple can be seen during Buffalo Bills' NFL games. Sayler regularly makes the trip to support her significant other as he attempts to contribute to the Bills' efforts to capture their first AFC Conference championship in decades.