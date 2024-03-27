Who was Krystal Anderson? Tributes pour in after former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader's death

Former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Krystal Anderson has died days after giving birth. This comes a week after giving birth to her stillborn daughter, Charlotte Willow Anderson. The Kansas City Chiefs cheer Instagram account confirmed the news as they paid tribute to their former teammate.

The Chiefs Cheer account posted the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of CC alum Krystal. Krissy cheered with us for over 100 games from 2006-2011 and 2013-2016.

"During that time, she attended the Pro Bowl as the Chiefs representative in 2015, served as a team captain, cheered during the London game, and visited our troops worldwide, including in Iraq, Kuwait, and throughout the United States.

"After her time as a cheerleader, she continued to share her love of dance and Chiefs Cheer by serving in an alumni role on game day, practices, and at events.

"We will miss her kind spirit, joyful energy, and sparkle. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. We will cherish every moment we had with her. At a later date, we will share how we will continue to honor her legacy."

More about Krystal Anderson

Krystal Anderson was a cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2006 to 2011 and 2013 to 2016. Following her stint with the Chiefs, Anderson worked as a software engineer and a yoga instructor.

While working as an engineer with Oracle Health, she was awarded a patent for developing software that assesses the risk of postpartum hemorrhage.

She passed away on March 20, 2024, due to sepsis after the stillbirth of her daughter at 21 weeks. Anderson was 40 years old and is survived by her husband, Clayton, parents Bertha and Burnette Johnson, brother Corey Johnson, grandmother Carrie Banks, and other family members.

Tributes pour in for the former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader

Aside from the thoughtful tribute by the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders, other notable figures celebrated the life of Krystal Anderson.

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, said (via FOX):

"A profound loss for our team, organization, and anyone who ever crossed her path. We love & miss you Krissy. Hug Lamar & Norma for us.”

Her husband, Clayton William Anderson, told FOX:

"I feel lost. There's a lot of people in this house, and it feels empty."

A GoFundMe was created following Krystal Anderson's death, with a goal of $25,000 to contribute to a meaningful memorial service and establish a legacy fund. As time of writing, it has raised $70,735.