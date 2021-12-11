Who is Kyren Williams? Notre Dame RB declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams has announced he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, forgoing his senior year.

It's very common for many college players to declare for the NFL draft right before the holidays and bowl season, as they tend to skip playing in a bowl game to focus on getting in shape for the NFL Combine.

Kyren Williams was the leading rusher for the Fighting Irish this season with 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns. It's a bit of a dip from his 2020 stats of 1,125 yards but having two straight 1,000-yard seasons is a huge positive. NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Williams ranked as the fourth-best running back prospect behind Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker lll and Isaiah Spiller.

Born in St. Louis, Williams was the St. Louis Metro Area Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. He was a three-star recruit and chose to play for Notre Dame over the likes of Michigan State and Wisconsin. He saw some playing time as a true freshman and became the starter as a sophomore in 2020. As a sophomore, he earned ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, and second team All-ACC honors.

Kyren's career at Notre Dame wasn't one of the greatest in program history, but he is in the top ten for rushing touchdowns in a single season with 14. He's a versatile back who can line up in the slot and is one of the best in the 2022 NFL Draft in pass-protection. Williams has some flaws that keep him from being a first-round pick in the NFL draft, but a team would still get a starter in him in the second or third round as well.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium outside of Las Vegas from April 28-30. We won't see Kyrem Williams again until the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in March, as he decided not to play in the Fiesta Bowl with #5 Notre Dame against #9 Oklahoma State. If the Fighting Irish were in the College Football Playoffs, that would have been another story.

