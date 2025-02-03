Who were the last 10 Super Bowl halftime performers? Ranking every show ahead of Chiefs-Eagles showdown

Rap icon Kenrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl halftime show when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game on Sunday. This year's event will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Even though the NFL does not pay its Super Bowl performers, some of the biggest names in the industry consider it an honor to get on stage at the halftime show. Here's a look at the previous 10 performers from the Super Bowl halftime show.

A look at the last 10 Super Bowl halftime show performers

Rihanna at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show - Source: Getty

#1. 2024 Super Bowl - Usher

Usher headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. He was accompanied by special guests Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris and Sonic Boom of the South.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

#2. 2023 Super Bowl - Rihanna

Rihanna took center stage at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. She did not have any special guests on stage and it was her first live solo performance in five years. However, Rihanna had her background dancers and set along with her.

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.

#3. 2022 Super Bowl - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

Super Bowl 2022 was headlined by several music icons including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem. The group also invited 50 Cent and Anderson Paak to join them on stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The LA Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

#4. 2021 Super Bowl - The Weeknd

The Weeknd headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2021. The Canadian singer performed at Raymond James Stadium without any special guests accompanying him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won in their stadium when they defeated the Chiefs 31-9.

#5. 2020 Super Bowl - Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The two Latin pop stars were joined by Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Lopez's daughter Emme Muñiz as special guests.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

#6. 2019 Super Bowl - Maroon 5

The Super Bowl halftime show in 2019 was headlined by Maroon 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The band was on stage with rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott as special guests.

The New England Patriots won the Super Bowl that year, beating the LA Rams 13-3.

#7. 2018 Super Bowl - Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. The "Prince of Pop" was accompanied by special guests The Tennessee Kids and the University of Minnesota Marching Band.

The Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33.

#8. 2017 Super Bowl - Lady Gaga

The Super Bowl halftime show in 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas was headlined by Lady Gaga. It was the first female solo-headlined show without special guests since the 1996 edition.

The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 after producing a stunning comeback in the second half.

#9. 2016 Super Bowl - Coldplay

English rock band Coldplay headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2016. The group was joined by Beyoncé, Gustavo Dudamel, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, the University of California Marching Band and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles as special guests.

The Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10 at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco.

#10. 2015 Super Bowl - Katy Perry

Katy Perry headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl 2015 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She was joined by Lenny Kravitz, rapper Missy Elliott and the Arizona State University Sun Devil Marching Band as special guests.

The Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24.

