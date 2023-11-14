Who is Latavius Murray’s wife Shauntay? All about Bills RB’s family

It is Monday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills' Latavius Murray is playing against his old team, the Denver Broncos.

As he plays, his wife Shauntay, whom he married in 2021, is about to welcome their fifth child, as evidenced by her Instagram post made during the offseason:

Shauntay Murray (nee Skanes) is an officer in the US Navy, though her status is unknown as of this writing. However, what is known is that the couple has four children: three sons (one of whom is named Major) and a daughter. Shauntay and Latavius were childhood friends, who tied the knot in 2021 after years of dating.

Speaking of his wife's dedication to the military while raising children, Latavius Murray once said (via Minnesota Vikings):

"She decided to stay active, and I fully support her. When you have those desires before the relationship, you have to do everything you can to make sure that person is still being the person she wants to be, and you support her. It’s the same with my career, so it’s only right that I do the same for her."

An overview of Latavius Murray's NFL career

After five seasons at UCF, where he was named all-Conference USA and Liberty Bowl MVP, Latavius Murray was selected 181st overall by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2013, but tore his ACL during the preseason, ending his rookie campaign before it even began.

He would eventually take the field as a sophomore and broke out in 2015, breaking 1,000 yards for the first (and so far only) time in his career and reaching the Pro Bowl. He fell below that mark the following season, but the Raiders reached the playoffs, their first appearance in 14 years.

This contribution made Murray a viable option in the 2017 free agency, and the Minnesota Vikings quickly snapped him up. He helped the team reach the NFC Championship Game, but they slipped out of the playoffs the following season.

In 2019, he joined the New Orleans Saints, helping them win consecutive NFC South titles, but was released in 2021 after refusing a pay cut. He has since bounced around with the Baltimore Ravens, Saints, Broncos, and now the Bills.

Latavius Murray's career earnings

As of this writing, Latavius Murray is estimated to have earned $20 million, mainly via his on-field performance. His net worth is estimated to be at $3.65 million.

His biggest disclosed contract has been the three-year, $15-million deal that he signed with the Vikings in 2017. It was reworked in 2018 to two years, enabling him to join the New Orleans Saints in the following offseason.