Who leads the NFL in takeaways after Week 3?

Who leads the NFL in takeaways three weeks into the regular season? The answer may come as a bit of a surprise.

Takeaways are some of the most important defensive statistics. A team that produces more of them gives themselves a better chance to win. It provides additional opportunities for the offense to score by taking the ball out of the opponent's hand.

Takeaways: which teams lead the NFL?

Top Teams

#1 – Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys already have eight takeaways through their first three games of the season. In comparison, it took them 11 games last year to reach eight. So far the hiring of Dan Quinn as the new defensive coordinator has worked out great.

Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN Dan Quinn seems to be creating a different attitude on defense and the #Cowboys have acquired superior athletes through the draft and free agency. A fast, aggressive defense. Dan Quinn seems to be creating a different attitude on defense and the #Cowboys have acquired superior athletes through the draft and free agency. A fast, aggressive defense.

The Cowboys' defense was one of the worst in the league last season, but they now lead the NFL in takeaways so far.

#2 – New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals

The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals come in tied for second place with seven takeaways each. It should come as no surprise that all of these teams in the top three have a winning record so far this season. They have a combined 7-2 record. This demonstrates how much of an impact takeaways can have on the outcome of games.

Which NFL players have the most interceptions?

#1 Trevon Diggs (Dallas Cowboys) and Logan Wilson (Cincinnati Bengals)

Neither of these two players will probably come to mind when pondering who leads the NFL in takeaways. Nevertheless, they each already have three interceptions through three games played this year.

Field Yates @FieldYates Trevon Diggs is now tied for the NFL lead with 3 interceptions this season. He’s the only player in the NFL with a pick in every game this season. Certified baller. Trevon Diggs is now tied for the NFL lead with 3 interceptions this season. He’s the only player in the NFL with a pick in every game this season. Certified baller.

Trevon Diggs and Logan Wilson are two very young players, both only in their second season in the NFL. Diggs has helped the Dallas Cowboys and Wilson has helped the Cincinnati Bengals exceed expectations on the defensive side of the ball.

#2 – Six Players Tied

Six players are tied for second place with two interceptions each. The group includes Tyrann Mathieu (Kansas City Chiefs), J.C. Jackson (New England Patriots), Mike Edwards (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Justin Reid (Houston Texans), Byron Murphy Jr. (Arizona Cardinals), and Asante Samuel Jr (Los Angeles Chargers).

Four of the six are on a team with a winning record. It's important to point out that both interceptions by Mike Edwards of Tampa Bay were returned for scores, both from the arm of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Edwards is the player who leads the NFL in defensive touchdowns.

Edited by Samuel Green