Who is the lightest player in the NFL? Why Broncos UDFA could find NFL life difficult

Former Alabama State University wide receiver BJ West has joined the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in this year's off-season. If the undrafted rookie makes the Broncos' final roster, then he'll officially become the lightest player in the NFL.

This article will examine West's college football career and whether his skills could translate to the highest level.

Why BJ West could find life in the NFL difficult?

BJ West spent his entire collegiate football career with Alabama State University. He joined the program in 2018 and played in a variety of positions, including special teams and pass-catching.

West was never a starting-caliber wide receiver at Alabama State, and the most games he played in a season was four in the 2021 college football season. That year, he appeared mostly as a kick returner, and West recorded one catch on the season against Mississippi Valley State.

It's highly unlikely that West will make the Broncos' final roster, as his skill set simply doesn't look NFL caliber. The Alabama State product recorded -5 receiving yards throughout his six-year collegiate career, and he's expected to make the major leap to the NFL.

However, if he does make the final roster, Sean Payton will have an interesting weapon on his roster. One thing is for sure: We will be paying close attention to how West performs in the preseason and beyond.

What can you expect from the Denver Broncos in 2024?

The Denver Broncos had a forgettable 2023 season, one that started with a thud and ended with far more questions than the front office would have liked. It's safe to say that Sean Payton has his work cut out for his second season in Denver.

The Broncos were scrutinized all season long about the future of then-franchise QB Russell Wilson. Eventually, Wilson was unceremoniously cut from the team, and the Broncos are now saddled with $85 million in dead cap for a single player.

The Broncos have since drafted Bo Nix and traded in Zach Wilson for insurance at the QB position. We expect another interesting season in Denver as they look to break their playoff drought.