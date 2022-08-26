Who is Manti Te'o's wife Jovi Nicole? Taking a closer look at fitness guru and ex-NFL star's partner

Manti Te'o was a rising college football star in 2012 who had a promising NFL career ahead of him. But soon a life-changing event made him the victim of catfishing. Te'o started his college football career in 2009 with Notre Dame, where he played for four years. In 2012, Te'o revealed that he had lost his grandmother and girlfriend on the same day, which became one of the most tragic stories in the sports world.

As the story gained a lot of attention, there was yet more to come. In 2013, 'Deadspin' revealed that Te'o's girlfriend 'Lennay Kekua' really never existed. It was all part of a hoax planned by Ronaiah Tuiasosopo. Today, Tuiasosopo is a transgender woman who goes by the name of Naya Tuiasosopo.

Te'o was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played four years with the Chargers, three years with the Saints, and was a part of the Chicago Bears for the 2020 season. He currently stands as a free agent. Te'o married Jovi Nicole in 2020 and shares a daughter and soon-to-be-born son with her.

Manti Te'o and Jovi Nicole started appearing together on social media posts in 2016. Almost three years after the unfortunate scandal, Te'o found the love of his life in Nicole. She supported him throughout his NFL career. Jovi Nicole is a fitness enthusiast and has a massive fan following of 55.2K on Instagram.

What does Jovi Nicole do for a living?

Jovi Nicole is a health and beauty expert who showcased her fitness journey when she was pregnant with her first child. Her Instagram bio also includes 'Future Nurse Injector.'

Nicole graduated from Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences in Draper, Utah. Her LinkedIn profile states that she is a Sales Support Specialist at Robert Half. She spent a year at Arizona State University studying Business Administration and Management from 2007 to 2008.

When did Manti Te'o and Jovi Nicole get married?

Manti Te'o and Jovi Nicole, after dating for years, got engaged in February 2020. Nicole shared a video of the proposal on social media, captioning it: 'We're ENGAGED'. The couple later tied the knot in August 2020 and by January 2021 they were expecting their first child.

How many kids do Manti Te'o and Jovi Nicole have?

Manti Te'o and Jovi Nicole welcomed a daughter in 2021. Nicole often shares pictures of herself with her daughter Hiromi on social media. The pair are also expecting their second baby soon. Nicole and Te'o are excited to welcome a newborn into their family. The family lives in Utah and usually tags the City of Lehi on her social media posts.

Edited by John Maxwell