Who is Marshawn Lynch’s sister Marreesha? All about former Seahawks RB’s sibling

Marshawn Lynch is widely regarded as one of the best running backs to have graced the NFL. He played in the league for 12 seasons, earning five Pro Bowl honors, and won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.

Since retiring from football, Lynch has been working in the film industry. He recently starred in the teen adult comedy “Bottoms,” where he played a high school teacher who helps two students run a self-defense club.

While Lynch is making a name for himself in Hollywood, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his sister Marreesha Sapp-Lynch.

As per reports, Marreesha identified herself as a lesbian since her high school days. In June 2021, she married her long-time partner, Brandee Sapp.

By her own admission, Marreesha’s family has been very supportive of her sexual orientation. Besides Marshawn, she has two more brothers named David and Devone.

According to reports, Marreesha and Marshawn opened a Beast Mode store together in Mandalay Bay. Their lifestyle and performance brand sells T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, and other apparel.

Marreesha is reportedly in charge of running the store at Mandalay Bay. She previously oversaw operations of Beast Mode’s first Las Vegas location in Town Square.

Last month, Marreesha spoke to “PEOPLE” and revealed that she encouraged Marshawn to take up the gig in the film “Bottoms.” She said:

“From the beginning when he read the script, he said that I came to mind. I was like, ‘Most definitely you should do it.’ I just told him, ‘It'll get you to understand, get more knowledge about the lesbian community.”

Marshawn Lynch’s NFL stats and career

Former Seattle Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch

The Buffalo Bills selected Marshawn Lynch in the first round of the 2007 NFL draft. The running back had a four-year stint with them before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2010.

Lynch spent six years with the Seahawks and helped them win the Super Bowl title in 2014. He signed for the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and had a two-year sojourn with the franchise before returning to Seattle for one last season.

Across 12 seasons in the NFL, Lynch recorded a whopping 10,417 rushing yards and 85 touchdowns on 2,453 carries. He also added 2,214 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 287 receptions.

The running back earned five Pro Bowl honors and led the NFL in rushing yards for two seasons.