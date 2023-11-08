Who is Martavis Bryant's agent? All about Cowboys WR's representation

Almost five years after the NFL suspended him indefinitely, wide receiver Martavis Bryant is making his comeback to the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 31-year-old Bryant has not participated in an NFL game since he last featured for the Oakland Raiders in 2018. In December, Bryant's 2018 season was cut short by a knee injury, but a week later, he faced more serious issues. He was placed on indefinite suspension for breaking the conditions of his conditional reinstatement following a prior drug-related ban.

The impact of Martavis Bryant's agent, James Peterson, has been crucial in securing his return to an NFL team. However, who is this agent?

As a sports agent, Peterson has roughly 25 years of experience. He graduated from North Carolina A&T State University with a bachelor's degree and Columbia University with a master's degree. Since then, he has obtained licenses as an NBPA and NFLPA agent, and he has worked as an agent in the NFL, NBA, D-League, and other major basketball leagues across the globe.

Peterson founded and currently leads the Peterson Sports Management team, which is equipped to assist players at every stage of their professional athletics careers, including scouting assessments, rounds of interviews, visitations to clubs and workouts, backing on draft day, negotiating deals for contracts, and advertising and promotional agreements.

Among Peterson's former and present clients include football players like Martavis Bryant and Montravius Adams, as well as basketball players like Garfield Blair, Gerard Devaughn, and Asuhn Dixon-Tatum.

Why did the Dallas Cowboys sign Martavis Bryant?

After working out for the Dallas Cowboys yesterday, Martavis Bryant, who last appeared in the league with the Oakland Raiders in 2018, has now signed with the team. The receiver was restored from a four-year suspension by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a few days prior to the signing, following several infractions of the league's substance usage code.

Despite only joining the practice squad, Bryant may eventually contribute to Dallas' offense as the season nears its conclusion.

While it seems that age is finally catching up to Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup has not been the same since tearing his ACL in the 2021 season, and CeeDee Lamb is the only player on the Cowboys roster who really ignites the team's passing attack. If Bryant can overcome his recent setbacks, he may be able to share part of Lamb's workload.

Although the version of Martavis Bryant the Cowboys are now getting is probably not suitable to start on the offensive line of a competitive team, the WR can still offer another option for catching passes.

Bryant played for the Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers, racking up 145 receptions for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in 44 games before his league suspension.