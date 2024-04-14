Who is Matt McCrane? DC Defender's 49-yard field goal leads stunning comeback in UFL 2024

Matt McCrane is a placekicker for the DC Defenders in the United Football League. The Kansas State product stole the show in Week 3, helping his side to a close-fought victory over the Arlington Renegades.

The victory was even sweeter due to the history between the franchises. The Renegades beat them in last year's XFL Championship. With the win now in the bag, let's look at the game-winner, Matt McCrane.

Who is Matt McCrane?

Matt McCrane is the DC Defenders' placekicker for the 2024 USFL season. He has been making high-pressure kicks for a long time, earning plaudits during his collegiate spell with Kansas State.

Matt McCrane earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2017 and subsequently declared for the 2018 NFL Draft. He went undrafted and was soon signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. However, this didn't last long, as McCrane was released before the start of his rookie year.

McCrane wasn't out of a job for long, as he joined the Oakland Raiders in September 2018. The Kansas State product converted three of five field goal attempts, four extra points, and the game-winning field goal during his NFL debut against the Cleveland Browns. The Raiders waived him in October 2018 after they signed Daniel Carlson.

Following his departure from the Raiders, McCrane spent most of his NFL career on practice squads. He joined and left the practice squads of the Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, and Philadelphia Eagles. During that period, he played in a handful of NFL games.

After the inaugural UFL season, McCrane signed the dotted line to join the DC Defenders. Recently, he scored a spectacular 49-yard field goal to lead his team to an impressive comeback against the Arlington Renegades.

What next for the DC Defenders?

The DC Defenders are now 2-1 in UFL 2024. The franchise is playing great football and should be in the playoff picture in a couple of weeks. They're riding a two-game winning streak following a disappointing week 1 loss to the San Antonio Brahmas.

Next, the Defenders have a game against the Birmingham Stallions in Week 4. The Stallions are a tough nut to crack, and the Defenders must be on their A-game to avoid defeat.